Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 10, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 11:27 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

APM BOQ BSL CAR COD CSL IAG KZA MGH MTS NXT PWH RIO SGM (2) SLA TCL TLX

SGM SIMS LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $14.83

Goldman Sachs rates ((SGM)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs reinitiates on Sims Metals with the company set to benefit from structural steel market changes including increased ferrous scrap demand to support steel decarbonisation, decreased Chinese exports, and emissions targets and infrastructure driving demand.

Sims Metals is targeting a 40% ferrous scrap volume increase by FY24 and a doubling of US non-ferrous volumes by FY25, and the broker estimates every 0.5m tonne per annum volume increase to be $25m underlying earnings accretive.

Sims Metal is Goldman Sachs preferred steel pick. The broker reinitiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $20.00.

This report was published on December 6, 2021.

Target price is $20.00 Current Price is $14.83 Difference: $5.17

If SGM meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $18.32, suggesting upside of 23.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 54.00 cents and EPS of 252.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 207.9, implying annual growth of 82.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 57.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 188.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 138.1, implying annual growth of -33.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 43.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((SGM)) as Buy (1) -

In a move that will add around 50,000 tonnes of ferrous and non-ferrous secondary metal per annum, Sims has acquired metals recycler, Recyclers Australia for -$18m. Jarden feels the transaction is consistent with the company's strategy for accretive bolt-on acquisitions.

Separately, the analyst partly ascribes recent share price weakness to a devaluation in the Turkish lira, and believes any further weakness would present an even better buying opportunity.

The broker retains its Buy rating and $17.50 target price.

This report was first published on December 7, 2021.

Target price is $17.50 Current Price is $14.83 Difference: $2.67

If SGM meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $18.32, suggesting upside of 23.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 54.10 cents and EPS of 193.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 207.9, implying annual growth of 82.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 57.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 53.30 cents and EPS of 201.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 138.1, implying annual growth of -33.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 43.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SLA SILK LASER AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $4.28

Wilsons rates ((SLA)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilson's upgrades Silk Laser Australia's target price 17% to $5.25 a share and retains an Overweight rating.

The broker says Silk Laser aims to gain category leadership in the corporatised approach to non-surgical aesthetics, which could yield compelling advantages and justify a premium.

Then there's strong fundamentals and improved margins heading into 2022; and Wilsons expects the "Zoom" face phenomenon could support injectables growth.

This report was published on December 7, 2021.

Target price is $5.25 Current Price is $4.28 Difference: $0.97

If SLA meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.34.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.61.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TCL TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $13.70

Jarden rates ((TCL)) as Neutral (3) -

On concerns Transurban Group may have to pay the bulk of the West Gate Tunnel cost overrun, Jarden lowers its target price to $13.50 from $13.70 and maintains its Neutral rating.

Despite this negative, the broker raises its FY22 and FY23 consolidated earnings (EBITDA) forecasts by 5.4% and 5.0%, respectively, after increasing traffic forecasts for all Australian toll roads. Moreover, the rising inflation rate benefits tariff increases.

The analyst believes management prefers to use capital releases to finance growth projects, instead of distributions. As a result dividend estimates are lowered for FY22, FY23 and FY24 to 41cps, 58cps and 63cps, respectively.

This report was published on December 6, 2021.

Target price is $13.50 Current Price is $13.70 Difference: minus $0.2 (current price is over target).

If TCL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $14.90, suggesting upside of 8.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 41.10 cents and EPS of 4.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 311.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 41.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 187.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 58.40 cents and EPS of 26.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 52.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.2, implying annual growth of 190.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 64.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $7.50

Wilsons rates ((TLX)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilson's upgrades Telix Pharmaceutical's target price to $10.35 and retains an Overweight rating.

The broker notes Telix is moving towards its first years of material revenue generation and expects the company will continue to trade much higher than its discounted-cash-flow valuation (target price is 53% above discounted cash flow valuation).

FDA approvals for ILLUCIX are still pending approval - a December 23 date has been set and the market will be keeping a keen eye peeled.

This report was first published on December 7, 2021.

Target price is $10.35 Current Price is $7.50 Difference: $2.85

If TLX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 38% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 19.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 38.86.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 258.62.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface. This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

As part of emerging new trends overseas, The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition also includes providers of sponsored research. Readers should bear in mind, sponsored research, while not necessarily of lower quality, has the embedded complication that the company that is the subject of the research has paid for this research. Providers of sponsored research that can potentially be included in this Report are Breakaway Research, Edison Investment Research, Independent Investment Research, NDF Research, Pitt Street Research, and TMT Analytics.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.