Spacetalk Privacy and Data Security

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA) ("Spacetalk" or "Company"), developer of innovative technologies that keep families safe and connected, provides an update on its privacy and data policies.

Spacetalk confirms that it does not sell or otherwise monetise its users’ data.

Spacetalk’s strong reputation for data security and privacy stems from a long history of working with schools, State Education Departments, government agencies, police, and regulators. For over 20 years, the Company has been recognised as a global leader and pioneer in the development of socially responsible technologies that enhance freedom and independence while keeping the safety of children and community at the core of everything it does.

Keeping a community safe also extends to securing its data and maintaining privacy. To operate effectively, Spacetalk’s innovative solutions often require its community to entrust Spacetalk with its personal data. Spacetalk takes this responsibility extremely seriously and invests to ensure data is kept secure and private. Spacetalk is committed to ensuring that all of its products and services meet and exceed data security and privacy standards and best practices.

Spacetalk CEO Mark Fortunatow said: "The essence of our brand and business architecture is to provide families peace of mind through the responsible use of technology.

"Whilst there may be short term revenue opportunities from the sale of our users’ data, we believe that, in addition to prioritising the responsible handling of data, our long term economic and strategic prospects are greater enhanced by maintaining our trustworthiness.

"As a Company, we take our responsibilities to our customers; parents, guardians and children very seriously."

About Spacetalk Ltd.

Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX: SPA) is a global technology provider of secure communication solutions for families to stay connected and protected.

Spacetalk’s range of all-in-one smartphone GPS watches for children (Spacetalk Kids and Spacetalk Adventurer) and seniors (Spacetalk Life) are purpose built with tailored features, design qualities and best practice data encryption, security, and privacy technologies, for families to stay confidently connected. Fun, fashionable, secure, and technologically advanced, Spacetalk devices deliver confidence for the child and senior wearer, enhanced controls for the guardian, and engaging functionalities for the whole family to stay connected.

The Spacetalk App is designed to provide a family environment for fun, engaging and secure media consumption beyond its device control functionalities for the guardian. Every linked contact – parents, grandparents, extended family members and friends – regardless of whether they are Android or iOS users, can interact with linked Spacetalk devices and each other through the Spacetalk App.

Spacetalk was founded in 2001 and listed on the ASX in 2003 as MGM Wireless Limited, which developed the world’s first SMS student absence notification platform for schools and went on to become Australia’s most successful school messaging company. On 12 November 2020, the Company changed its name to Spacetalk Ltd.

To learn more about the Spacetalk devices and app platform, and the Company, please visit: https://www.spacetalkwatch.com/. Investor Centre: https://investors.spacetalkwatch.com/.

