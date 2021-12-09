Crude Oil: Poised For Now

Technicals | 2:19 PM

Bottom Line 8/12/21

Daily Trend: Up

Weekly Trend: Down

Monthly Trend: Up

Support Levels: $60.47 / $55.26 (Jan 2022 Contract)

Resistance Levels: $76.30 (?) /$100.00 / $141.00

[All prices WTI futures US$/bbl]



Technical Discussion

Reasons to remain bullish longer-term:

→ oversupply a major issue in the past yet this has rebalanced in a post-Covid-19 environment

→ bounce off capitulation low in April 2020 has stayed robust to this point

→ Oil price wars between major country producers always remain in play

→ Elliott Wave count remains on track for higher levels looking ahead

Crude Oil’s highest open interest (O.I) is now with the January 2022 contract. In our last review about a month ago we were continuing to advocate that a Wave-5 was in motion, and it was a matter of observing to see just how far it was going to take price before finally completing the intermediate 5-wave cycle off the April 2020 lows. In our view, it now looks as though that 5-wave cycle has completed.

So with this, we are going to lock in a higher degree Wave-(1) or (A) high. The count continues to back our longer-term bullish analysis, which means post this immediate dip completing, another large multi-month move north will trigger. If the recent high achieved circa $84.81 is a Wave-(1), then we would normally expect the higher degree Wave-(2) to be substantially deeper than what we have recently witnessed. With these waves frequently unfolding as larger zig-zag type patterns.

On the flip side, if the recent high is a Wave-(A) completion, then it will be more than typical for the Wave-(B) to unfold as a more shallow flatter type of pattern or even some form of triangle. So even though some further coiling will be likely from here, there is certainly potential for the recent low circa $62.43 to become a major low point. We need more time to assess all this of course, yet certainly worth taking a mental note of. Both labelings are longer-term bullish, with the latter post-trigger targeting an equally move towards $140.00 which is also where some major resistance resides. $100.00 resistance will be the first port of call though. One for the watchlist that’s for sure.

Trading Strategy

No trade here at the moment yet if price actions coils from here as per our Wave-(B) scenario, then over the coming weeks a low-risk trading setup is likely to evolve which we will be very interested in offering up a formal recommendation on. Patience until then.

Re-published with permission of the publisher. www.thechartist.com.au All copyright remains with the publisher. The above views expressed are not by association FNArena's (see our disclaimer).

This report may contain advice that has been prepared by The Chartist Pty Ltd (ABN 40 641 323 051). The Chartist Pty Ltd is a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR No. 1282007) of Shartru Wealth Management Pty Ltd ABN 46 158 536 871, AFSL 422409. Any advice is considered general advice and has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of that, before acting on this advice you should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice having regard to your situation and your own objectives, financial situation and needs. We recommend you obtain financial, legal and taxation advice before making any financial investment decision. If the advice relates to the acquisition, or possible acquisition, of a product (other than a security e.g. a CFD) then the client should obtain the relevant Product Disclosure Document and consider it before making any decision about whether to acquire the product. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. This material has been prepared based on information believed to be accurate at the time of publication. Subsequent changes in circumstances may occur at any time and may impact the accuracy of the information.

Risk Disclosure Statement

THE RISK OF LOSS IN TRADING SECURITIES AND LEVERAGED INSTRUMENTS I.E. DERIVATIVES, SUCH AS FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE CAN BE SUBSTANTIAL. YOU SHOULD THEREFORE CAREFULLY CONSIDER YOUR OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION, NEEDS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO DETERMINE WHETHER SUCH TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU. THE HIGH DEGREE OF LEVERAGE THAT IS OFTEN OBTAINABLE IN FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE TRADING CAN WORK AGAINST YOU AS WELL AS FOR YOU. THE USE OF LEVERAGE CAN LEAD TO LARGE LOSSES AS WELL AS GAINS. THIS BRIEF STATEMENT CANNOT DISCLOSE ALL OF THE RISKS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT ASPECTS OF SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES MARKETS. THEREFORE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR ACCOUNTANT TO DETERMINE WHETHER TRADING IN SECURITES AND DERIVATIVES PRODUCTS IS APPROPRIATE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CIRCUMSTANCES.

Technical limitations If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms