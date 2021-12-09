Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 09, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

CKF(2) CLU COD GNC GUD IKE NST OPY SCP TLX TSI(2) TWE

CKF COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $13.07

Jarden rates ((CKF)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

Strength in the KFC Australia brand and strong recovery in European business drove a 3% underlying earnings beat for Collins Foods in the first half, with Jarden noting momentum has continued into the second half.

Given Collins Foods is currently trading close to Jarden's 12-month target price the broker has downgraded its rating, but continuesto view the company as an attractive business.

The rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy and the target price increases to $14.16 from $13.31.

This report was issued November 30, 2021.

Target price is $14.16 Current Price is $13.07 Difference: $1.09

If CKF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.53, suggesting upside of 11.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 49.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.24. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 49.9, implying annual growth of 76.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 28.00 cents and EPS of 53.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.6, implying annual growth of 9.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

Wilsons rates ((CKF)) as Overweight (1) -

Despite cycling a strong previous comparable period, Collins Foods has delivered a robust first half according to Wilsons, with a 16% year-on-year profit after tax increase driven by a notable earnings improvement from KFC Europe.

The downside of results was a drag from weaker earnings from the Taco Bell brand, but impact was offset. As many as 24 additional store openings are expected in FY22 across all brands, as well as 9 store acquisitions in the Netherlands.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $15.75 from $15.30.

This report was published on December 1, 2021.

Target price is $15.75 Current Price is $13.07 Difference: $2.68

If CKF meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.53, suggesting upside of 11.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 51.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.53. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 49.9, implying annual growth of 76.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 29.00 cents and EPS of 57.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.6, implying annual growth of 9.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

CLU CLUEY LIMITED

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $1.10

Bell Potter rates ((CLU)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter has changed Cluey's analyst,resulting in a fall in thetarget price to $1.60 from $1.70.

Buy rating is retained, the broker remaining positive on thecompany, appreciating its large and growing Australian market, particularly given the structural shifts in the education industry to online learningpost covid.

Bell Potter believes Cluey's AI and data driven platform differentiates it from competitors as does its scalable business model, and spies opportunities for expansion through mergers and acquisitions (the company made its first acquisition of Code Camp for $8m in October).

The broker upgrades revenue forecasts while increasing earnings loss forecasts (thanks to higher operating expenses).

This report was published on December 2,2021.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.10 Difference: $0.5

If CLU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 45% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 11.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.24.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.74.

COD CODA MINERALS LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.93

Shaw and Partners rates ((COD)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage on Coda Minerals with a Buy rating and $2.30 target price. The company is focused upon the discovery and development of base, battery and precious metals in Australia.

The analyst believes the existing resource at the companys flagship Elizabeth Creek Copper-Cobalt Project in South Australia is only the tip of the iceberg. The Cameron River Copper-Gold Project in Queensland (up to 80%) is also considered highly prospective after recent rock chip sampling.

Shaw highlights both projects are leveraged to the right themes of electrification andprecious metals, and located near world class mines.

This report was published on December 1, 2021.

Target price is $2.30 Current Price is $0.93 Difference: $1.37

If COD meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 147% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.85.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.85.

