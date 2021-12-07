CI&T has been selected by the Australian Government as a Drupal Services Panel supplier

PR NewsWire | Dec 07 2021

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, is proud to announce they have been selected by the Australian Government as an approved Drupal Services Panel supplier .

Drupal Services Panel is a list of approved service providers with the necessary knowledge & skills to work with Drupal and the GovCMS platform maintained by the Department of Finance of the Australian Government. The panel was created to help Government agencies find accredited Drupal specialists and to simplify contract arrangements.

"It’s an honour to be part of such a select list of organisations and have the recognition of our expertise by the GovCMS team", says Felipe Rubim, CI&T VP for Asia Pacific.

CI&T is a Drupal Certified Partner , having more experience than anyone else in leading Drupal implementations for the enterprise sector. CI&T has a team of more than 300 Drupal experts and 70+ Acquia Certified Developers — the largest in the world — and has developed and maintained more than 700 Drupal sites.

There are 15 suppliers in total selected by GovCMS. The full list is published here .

"We are looking forward to bringing our global expertise to Australian Government agencies, whilst helping to grow and strengthen an already thriving open-source ecosystem", says Leo Abdala, CI&T Director, Australia.

About CI&T:

CI&T is a digital solutions partner for some of the world’s biggest companies, helping them drive growth and continuous innovation across business, people and technology. With operations across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, CI&T has a proven track record of delivering complex end-to-end solutions for the digital enterprise. For more information, visit www.ciandt.com.au .

