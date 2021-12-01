S&P500: Not Over Yet

Technicals | Dec 01 2021

Bottom Line 30/11/21

30/11:

Daily Trend: Down

Weekly Trend: Up

Monthly Trend: Up

Support Levels: 4279 / 4000

Resistance Levels: N/A (all-time highs)

Technical Discussion

Reasons to remain longer-term bullish:

→ Elliott Wave count continues to have bullish momentum bigger picture

→ major support/resistance zone around 3550 – 3450 continues to hold strong

→ higher degree Wave-[4] confirmed a major low back in March 2020

→ Wave-3 or (3) move north now in progress and continuing to subdivide

Well, tonight we are doing something a little different by reviewing three of the U.S Indice bellwethers at the same time and therefore doing two S&P-500 reviews this week. We thought this would be an interesting exercise, especially as each is running within their uptrends under varying wave counts. Be it we remain longer-term bullish on all of them. The recent Omicron scare has also provided the catalyst we were looking for, especially on the S&P-5000 and Nasdaq, to provide some needed depth within the immediate wave counts we’ve been running with. Whether the new variant becomes a permanent feature of some upcoming volatility remains to be seen, although on the flip to MSM scare tactics, many experts are now saying it is time to start living with Covid and accept that variants are going to be ongoing and part of the process moving forward. This week we will know whether the market is going to agree or not!!??

So as part of last Friday’s dip, the Type-A bearish divergence we highlighted last week that we felt still needed to unwind more fully, has now done so over the last couple of sessions. It’s not back to fully oversold yet close enough may well prove to be good enough here. Especially if a swift turnaround is witnessed from here and the bulls regain control.

Our Elliott Wave count as you know remains strongly bullish longer-term, with the wave structures across all time frames providing the price symmetry we like to see in bullish markets. As such our ongoing wave count continues to look solid. And for the S&P-500 that means the minor degree wave-iv of (v) of 3 has now potentially completed, which means a wave-v of (v) of 3 may now be in motion to the upside. With our 1.618 x W1 extension target circa 4753 remaining firmly in our sights, or potentially even beyond. We would be more than comfortable with a little more depth to the immediate minor degree wave-iv as well. Especially as it would likely fully unwind our divergence indicator back to oversold. There have been so many pundits out there calling for markets to crash for some time now. And they were out again last Friday with the market blip that was witnessed. They will be right one day yet the best advice we can give is to simply follow price action. And for now, it continues to remain robust overall.

Trading Strategy

Without overexposing on the U.S side of things we will continue to stand aside from trading the S&P-500 and especially based on how deeply evolved we feel the Wave-3 is now. Last Friday’s scare may not be completed just yet either, so more than happy just to see how the dust settles over the coming sessions.

Re-published with permission of the publisher. www.thechartist.com.au All copyright remains with the publisher. The above views expressed are not by association FNArena's (see our disclaimer).

This report may contain advice that has been prepared by The Chartist Pty Ltd (ABN 40 641 323 051). The Chartist Pty Ltd is a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR No. 1282007) of Shartru Wealth Management Pty Ltd ABN 46 158 536 871, AFSL 422409. Any advice is considered general advice and has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of that, before acting on this advice you should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice having regard to your situation and your own objectives, financial situation and needs. We recommend you obtain financial, legal and taxation advice before making any financial investment decision. If the advice relates to the acquisition, or possible acquisition, of a product (other than a security e.g. a CFD) then the client should obtain the relevant Product Disclosure Document and consider it before making any decision about whether to acquire the product. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. This material has been prepared based on information believed to be accurate at the time of publication. Subsequent changes in circumstances may occur at any time and may impact the accuracy of the information.

Risk Disclosure Statement

THE RISK OF LOSS IN TRADING SECURITIES AND LEVERAGED INSTRUMENTS I.E. DERIVATIVES, SUCH AS FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE CAN BE SUBSTANTIAL. YOU SHOULD THEREFORE CAREFULLY CONSIDER YOUR OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION, NEEDS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO DETERMINE WHETHER SUCH TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU. THE HIGH DEGREE OF LEVERAGE THAT IS OFTEN OBTAINABLE IN FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE TRADING CAN WORK AGAINST YOU AS WELL AS FOR YOU. THE USE OF LEVERAGE CAN LEAD TO LARGE LOSSES AS WELL AS GAINS. THIS BRIEF STATEMENT CANNOT DISCLOSE ALL OF THE RISKS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT ASPECTS OF SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES MARKETS. THEREFORE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR ACCOUNTANT TO DETERMINE WHETHER TRADING IN SECURITES AND DERIVATIVES PRODUCTS IS APPROPRIATE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CIRCUMSTANCES.

Technical limitations If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms