Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 30, 2021

Daily Market Reports | Nov 30 2021

ALC AMS ARX BVS (2) DRR FPH IGL NIC QML SKO TNE VHT WPR

AMS ATOMOS LIMITED

Consumer Electronics - Overnight Price: $1.12

Shaw and Partners rates ((AMS)) as Buy (1) -

A market update from Atomos has implied that despite supply chain issues, the company's first half revenue will likely be more than $40.0m, which Shaw and Partners notes is up 22% year-on-year, with full year revenue flagged to exceed $95.0m.

The company's top products the Ninja V and the Ninja V+, which represent 50% of sales, are not expected to be disrupted by supply chain issues through to June 2022. The broker notes potential upside to estimates given benefit from holiday sales and FY22 launches.

Revenue estimates increase 3.6%, 0.1% and 0.1% through to FY24, while post research and development underlying earnings decrease -11.9%, -2.7% and -1.6% for the same time period.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $1.95 from $2.00.

This report was published on November 24, 2021.

Target price is $1.95 Current Price is $1.12 Difference: $0.83

If AMS meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 74% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.06.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.73.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.13

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARX)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage on medical device company Aroa Biosurgery, which it describes as a disruptive force to the $4bn wound care and global soft tissue repair market with potential for $0.20 per share upside not yet included in valuation.

According to the broker, Aroa's extracellular matrix platform combines the best of cheaper, higher risk synthetic materials and more expensive, lower risk biologics for soft tissue repair mesh that is over 95% biological with a 35% cost advantage on peers.

The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $1.80.

This report as published on November 24, 2021.

Target price is $1.80 Current Price is $1.13 Difference: $0.67

If ARX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 59% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 51.36.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 80.71.

BVS BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $2.51

Goldman Sachs rates ((BVS)) as Buy (1) -

Bravura Solutions has reiterated guidance for mid-teens profit growth in FY22, which tallies with comments made previously at FY21 results, points out Goldman Sachs.

The analyst highlights a transition away from traditional contracts, with large upfront implementation costs, towards consumption-based contracts. This is expected to deliver a more stable earnings mix over the life of the contracts.

Goldman Sachs retains its Buy rating and $3.70 target price.

This report was published on November 24, 2021.

Target price is $3.70 Current Price is $2.51 Difference: $1.19

If BVS meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.73.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.76.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

Jarden rates ((BVS)) as Buy (2) -

Despite reaffirmation of FY22 guidance by Bravura Solutions, Jarden would like to see visibility for growing revenues.

While there has been a return to growth, the analyst notes this is largely due to the annualised benefits of a cost-out program and elevated capitalisation.

The broker points out management commentary is relatively unchanged from that at FY21 results. The Underweight rating is unchanged and the target price falls to $2.65 from $2.95.

This report was published on November 24, 2021.

Target price is $2.65 Current Price is $2.51 Difference: $0.14

If BVS meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 10.30 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.73.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 10.60 cents and EPS of 15.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.41.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

