Proudly Presenting Accor Stadium

PR NewsWire | 11:10 AM

Global Hotel Giant Signs Seven-year Accor Stadium Deal in Sydney

SYDNEY, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Accor, the largest hotel operator in the Pacific, has won the naming rights for Stadium Australia, with the iconic venue in Sydney Olympic Park to begin the transition to Accor Stadium from today.



Presenting Accor Stadium



Accor Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park

Accor Stadium is one of the world’s most exciting and diverse entertainment venues in the region and was the centrepiece of the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games. With a capacity to hold concerts for 100,000 spectators and over 80,000 people for seated sporting events, the stadium has hosted the world’s best in entertainment. This has included global acts such as Adele, AC/DC, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, and sporting events like State of Origin, National Rugby League Grand Finals, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, and Bledisloe Cup and British & Irish Lions rugby Test matches.

Accor Stadium will host the Australian national women’s football team the Matildas against USA in front of an anticipated record crowd on Saturday 27 November.

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said the NSW Government was delighted to partner with Accor as the stadium’s naming rights sponsor.

"NSW is open for business and we are thrilled our local fans, along with interstate and international visitors, will be able to experience fantastic sporting and entertainment venues like Accor Stadium," Mrs Ward said.

"Accor Stadium will have an important role to play in NSW in 2022 and beyond and I can’t wait to see the seats filled again by those enjoying the experience of a large-scale live event."

Accor Stadium will soon feature one of the world’s largest LED video screens at 1200sq metres. This screen is just one of many new enhancements that will improve the spectator and fan experience, and will be a unique signature of Accor Stadium.

Simon McGrath, CEO of Accor Pacific, said that it was a natural partnership for the leading hotel operator, expanding on Accor’s promise to give customers and loyalty member’s memorable experiences beyond their hotel stay.

"Accor is dedicated to creating incredible customer experiences, and Accor Stadium firmly aligns with this vision. We are immensely proud of this partnership, which is an investment in limitless experiences that bring people together, from world-class concerts, to sporting and family events," said Mr McGrath.

"This commitment also expresses our support for tourism, hospitality, events and travel, which play a vital role in our culture."

Mr McGrath said Accor Stadium would complement ALL-Accor Live Limitless, Accor’s award-winning loyalty program, and bring many benefits to members, "Importantly, Accor Stadium will give us the opportunity to showcase our impressive portfolio of hotel, apartment and resort brands and the very best of our loyalty program ALL – Accor Live Limitless."

"ALL-Accor Live Limitless promises to give loyalty members world-class experiences beyond our hotels. We will offer members exclusive money-can’t-buy-experiences across Accor Stadium’s events program. Together, with our four hotels in Sydney Olympic Park with the Pullman, Novotel and ibis brands, and with the launch of Accor Stadium, the precinct will enable people to enjoy the best in hospitality and live entertainment," commented Mr McGrath.

Stadium Australia CEO Daryl Kerry said the venue had already welcomed more than 30 million fans since it opened in the lead-up to the 2000 Olympic & Paralympic Games and it was now set for an exciting new era as Accor Stadium.

"We are delighted to partner with Accor as we welcome people back to watch world-class sport and entertainment events," Mr Kerry said. "Accor Stadium will also play an important role in our community hosting a range of business, community and cultural events in the various function rooms and spaces inside the stadium."

Accor opened a Novotel hotel in Sydney’s Darling Harbour 30 years ago and now has 395 hotels, resorts and apartments and 18,000 team members in the region. Accor has a long-term commitment to supporting sport, tourism and culture in the Pacific, and partner with the AFLW, AFL, NRL, NSWRL and Netball Australia.

ALL – Accor Live Limitless is a lifestyle loyalty program that goes beyond hotels and offers. It delivers members truly spectacular experiences and rewards. ALL members will have the ability to redeem their Reward points for tickets to some of Australia’s most sought-after sporting matches and entertainment and will receive exclusive invitations to redeem Reward points for Limitless Experiences, which include access to the ALL private luxury suite with some of the best views of the field.

To learn more about ALL – Accor Live Limitless, go to www.all.accor.com.

Accor brands include: SO/, Sofitel, MGallery, Art Series, Pullman, Swissôtel, Mövenpick, Grand Mercure, Peppers, The Sebel, Mantra, Novotel, Mercure, Tribe, BreakFree, ibis, ibis Styles, ibis Budget.



Accor Stadium L-R Simon McGrath (Accor Pacific CEO), Renae Trimble (Accor Pacific CCO), Kerrie Mather (Venues NSW CEO), and Daryl Kerry (Stadium Australia CEO)



Presenting Accor Stadium L-R Renae Trimble (Accor Pacific CCO), Simon McGrath (Accor Pacific CEO), Kerrie Mather (Venues NSW CEO), and Daryl Kerry (Stadium Australia CEO)



Accor Stadium Ribbon Cutting L-R Renae Trimble (Accor Pacific CCO), Simon McGrath (Accor Pacific CEO), Kerrie Mather (Venues NSW CEO), and Daryl Kerry (Stadium Australia CEO)

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms