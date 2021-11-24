SSAB Hardox(R) HiAce Steel supports Australia’s Waste Management Sector to Fight Wear Challenges

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global steel manufacturer and supplier, SSAB, is helping Australian businesses withstand wear challenges in the most severe conditions with the Hardox® HiAce range. Specially engineered for applications in acidic and corrosive environments, Hardox® HiAce abrasion-resistant steel has the toughness it takes to perform as a structural material in garbage trucks, recycling containers, tipper and dump bodies, and other heavy-duty equipment.



Hardox HiAce

A 2019 report found that Australia produced 7.5 million tonnes of hazardous waste in a two-year period, which was a 34% uptick on the previous generation and represented 11% of all waste generated nationwide. This number is only rising as Australia grapples with surging volumes of e-Waste : 290,000 tonnes of e-waste material has been diverted to landfills to date, and an additional 100,000 tonnes of solar panel waste is forecast to enter the waste stream by 2035.

In these environments, the steel in truck and tipper bodies, containers and other equipment can come under attack from different types of acids, which have low pH levels, salt-containing chlorides, or sulfates that can lead to general corrosion. This acidity oxidizes the steel’s surface, making it more prone to wear. Therefore, Australian businesses require tougher equipments to protect profitability, equipment condition, service life, and the environment.

"Australia’s harsh climate and growing volumes of hazardous waste have created the perfect storm for corrosive wear. Hardox® HiAce is a true wear fighter for organizations looking to protect their equipments, especially in the acidic or corrosive environments that threaten waste management," said Matthew Spiteri, Country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Hardox® HiAce: Australia’s ace in corrosion-resistant wear steel

Hardox® HiAce has been developed to withstand challenges posed to steel in waste recovery and recycling. The corrosion-resistant steel plate drastically slows down the oxidation process, allowing the full hardness of the material to counteract wear. Hardox® HiAce performs the same as 450 HBW steel in pH-neutral environments. In low pH levels, it can extend equipment service life up to 3 times longer compared to 400 HBW steel.

Hardox® HiAce’s increased wear resistance also allows for the use of thinner plates without jeopardizing service life — translating to more payload when fully loaded and, when traveling empty, more fuel savings and fewer CO2 emissions.

Hardox® HiAce: available across Australia

Hardox® HiAce corrosion-resistant wear steel has been embraced by businesses across the country. One example is Bruce Rock Engineering (BRE), which implemented Hardox® HiAce into its new Super Quad mining trailer combination for iron ore transport.

BRE used Hardox® HiAce in the Super Quad’s ?oor plate and the trailer sides, which has effectively extended the life of trailer bodies — even in tough climates like Western Australia’s Pilbara Region. Hardox® HiAce has also lightened the load: the 60m Super Quad road trains have a payload up to 141t in order to maximize capacity.

"We never hesitated for a minute before introducing Hardox® HiAce into a Super Quad mining trailer combination for iron ore transport. Changing from Hardox 450® to Hardox® HiAce hasn’t caused any challenges in the workshop. All that has changed is the higher resistance towards corrosive material," said Brenton Verhoogt, Operations Manager at Bruce Rock Engineering.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

