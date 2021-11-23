Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 23, 2021

Daily Market Reports | Nov 23 2021

JLG JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $7.08

Goldman Sachs rates ((JLG)) as Buy (1) -

While Johns Lyng Group has reiterated FY22 guidance, the broker is confident in it’s own estimates, which are 15% ahead on revenue and 18% ahead on earnings (EBITDA).

The broker sees a significant opportunity in strata management, and growth in the annuity style business as usual (BaU) earnings. The latter is expected to be driven by new panel wins and an increasing share of work from existing panels.

Goldman Sachs factors in a $1.50/share valuation premium to account for future M&A.

The Buy rating and $6.80 target price are unchanged

This report was published on November 18 , 2021.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 13.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 54.46.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.99%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 50.57.

MNY MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $3.31

Shaw and Partners rates ((MNY)) as Buy (1) -

Despite core market lockdowns in the first quarter of FY22, Money3 Corp has delivered a strong update according to Shaw and Partners. The company guided to full year profit after tax of $50m, 6.5% ahead of the broker's forecast, implying 28% growth.

The broker highlights revenue in the first quarter of $45.5m was up 35% year-on-year, and a strong operating environment plus a number of tailwinds are all good news for the company. Earnings per share forecasts are upgraded 6%, 5% and 4% through to FY24.

The broker continues to find the company conservatively valued. The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $4.31 from $4.13.

The report was published on November 18, 2021.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 13.70 cents and EPS of 23.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.85.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 27.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.91.

NUF NUFARM LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $4.85

Bell Potter rates ((NUF)) as Buy (1) -

Nufarm's FY21 underlying continuing operations earnings (EBITDA) were broadly in-line with Bell Potter's expectation. The broker feels the impact from a normalisation of domestic conditions will be somewhat offset by recovering acreages in Nth America and Europe.

Management expects price increases and volume growth will help counter margin pressure from increasing COGS as well as global logistics and supply chain challenges. There's also strong demand for crop-protection products due to improved seasonal conditions.

Moreover, the creation of new revenue streams in oils and biofuels should emerge as a theme in FY23 and beyond, points out the analyst.

The Buy rating is unchanged and the target price rises to $5.40 from $5.35.

This report was published on November 18, 2021.

Current consensus price target is $5.55, suggesting upside of 14.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 21.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 24.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.1, implying annual growth of 9.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

