Technicals | 10:38 AM

By Michael Gable

Resource stocks seem to be on the move again. In this week's report we have charts highlighting a resource stock which looks good here as a buying opportunity -- Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)).

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE