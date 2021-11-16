Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 16, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 3:39 PM

GPR GEOPACIFIC RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.23

Shaw and Partners rates ((GPR)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Inclement weather, increased PNG covid cases and poor execution have led to delays to the development of Geopacific Resources' Woodlark Island gold project. All non-essential activities on the site will be deferred until the first half 2022.

Shaw and Partners has subsequently downgraded to Hold from Buy and is now reviewing its forecasts pending an update on funding, development capital and a revised schedule for Woodlark expected in early 2022.

To that end FNArena has removed prior earnings and dividend forecasts and target price.

Current Price is $0.23. Target price not assessed.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

HPG HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Online media & mobile platforms - Overnight Price: $4.09

Goldman Sachs rates ((HPG)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs adjusts FY22 assumptions to reflect further clarity on revenue and margin expectations for hipages Group for FY22. The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $4.95 from $4.90.

The broker sees an opportunity to capture a greater share of gross merchandise value (GMV) among its tradie base by focusing on larger trade businesses.

Moreover, expansion beyond maintenance, repairs and renovation could include areas such as property management, retail, insurance and community/government work, suggests the analyst.

This report was published on November 11, 2021.

Target price is $4.95 Current Price is $4.09 Difference: $0.86

If HPG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 68.17.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

JAN JANISON EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $1.23

Taylor Collison rates ((JAN)) as Initiation of coverage with Speculative Buy (1) -

Taylor Collison initiates coverage on Janison Education Group with a Speculative Buy rating and $1.38 target price. The company has partnered with the OECD to digitally deliver the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) test globally.

The analyst also feels the continued digital roll-out of the International Competitions Assessments for Schools (ICAS) assessment should underpin strong medium-term revenue growth.

As a result of low variable costs, the broker envisages increasing margins, once revenue climbs from assessment products. Taylor Collison believes the core IP, named the Insights assessment platform, is now a world leader, particularly in servicing school clients.

This report was published on November 5, 2021.

Target price is $1.38 Current Price is $1.23 Difference: $0.15

If JAN meets the Taylor Collison target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.12 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 109.82.

Forecast for FY23:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 41.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

LTR LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $1.65

Bell Potter rates ((LTR)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Liontown Resources 100% owns the Kathleen Valley lithium project and has released a definitive feasibility study (DFS). Also released, was a scoping study on integrating a downstream lithium hydroxide refining capability.

Bell Potter notes the company is now developing a significantly larger project, building spodumene concentrate production towards 700ktpa in the long term, from initial levels of around 500ktpa.

The broker notes the next steps include project permitting, offtake agreements, front-end engineering and design (FEED) and financing ahead of the final investment decision (FID) by mid-2022.

Bell Potter retains a Speculative Buy rating and raises the target to $2.15 from $1.33.

This report was published on November 12, 2021.

Target price is $2.15 Current Price is $1.65 Difference: $0.5

If LTR meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 412.50.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 206.25.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources