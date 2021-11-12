Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Nov 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:32 AM

By Greg Peel

With inflation now the main concern across the globe, if it wasn’t already, and sooner than expected central bank rate hikes being priced in by markets, next week sees inflation numbers from the eurozone, UK and New Zealand, noting the RBNZ has already hiked twice in 2021.

The minutes of the November RBA meeting are out on Tuesday but pre-date this week’s Chinese and US inflation shocks.

China will report October industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment and the US follows suit with industrial production and retail sales. Note it is November in which US retail sales typically go nuts (Black Friday) but retailers have for a couple of months been urging consumers to buy now for Christmas to avoid supply constraints.

Australia will also see the September quarter wage price index, which may be telling considering the RBA is waiting to see wages growth before lifting rates.

Another round of local earnings results next week sees numbers from Elders ((ELD)), Incitec Pivot ((IPL)), ALS Ltd ((ALQ)), Catapult Group ((CAT)), Nufarm ((NUF)), United Malt Group ((UMG)) and Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)).

Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) provides a quarterly update.

Next week is the biggest in the season for AGMs, with too many to highlight.

Telstra ((TLS)) hosts an investor day.

