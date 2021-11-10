Australian Listed Investment Company Report November 2021

Weekly Reports | 12:02 PM

A Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market. Also known as Listed Investment Trusts or Listed Managed Investments.

For comprehensive comparative data tables for LICs please see attached.

LMI Market News

Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) Lists

Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) ((LSGE)) listed on the ASX on 1 October 2021. LSGE provides exposure to the Loomis Sayles Global Equity Opportunities Strategy, which was established in October 2004. The Responsible Entity (RE) is Investors Mutual Limited who has appointed Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P as the Investment Manager of the Fund. Loomis Sayles is a global asset manager that was established in 1926 and had over US$350b AUM as at 30 June 2021 across fixed income and equity investment mandates.

The Fund has a long only investment strategy with a fundamental bottom-up investment approach with the portfolio representing the “best ideas” of the investment team. The Fund seeks to deliver a return (after fees and expenses but before taxes) in excess of the benchmark (MSCI All Country World Index) over a full market cycle, which is considered to be 3-5 years. The Manager has an unconstrained mandate with no sector, style or geographic limitations. Stock selection is driven by the fundamental bottom up analysis undertaken by the investment team. The portfolio is concentrated given the investable universe with 35-65 stocks. The Manager has a long-term investment horizon and as such typically has low levels of portfolio turnover. The portfolio is expected to be largely fully invested at all times, with the portfolio typically having a cash position of less than 5%.

Regal Investment Fund ((RF1)) Raises $212m through Placement and Entitlement Offers

On 6 October 2021, RF1 announced it was conducting a Placement and Accelerated Entitlement Offer to institutional and wholesale investors and a General Entitlement Offer to eligible unitholders. Combined the Fund was seeking to raise up to $212m.

RF1 successfully completed the Placement and Entitlement Offers during the month, raising $212m. All units issued under the Placement and Entitlement Offers were issued at a price of $3.79 per unit, representing the NAV of the Fund at 1 October 2021 and a substantial discount to the unit price at the time the capital raising was announced.

Capital raised under the Offer will be allocated to existing strategies in line with the Fund’s investment objective with the aim of further diversifying RF1’s portfolio across both private and public alternative investments. The Manager is covering all fees and expenses associated with the Offer.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund ((QRI)) Raises $171.6m through Entitlement Offer

On 7 October 2021, QRI announced they were seeking to raise up to $214m through a 1-for-2 pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to eligible unitholders and a shortfall offer to new investors at an Offer price of $1.60 per unit.

There was strong demand for the Offer with QRI raising $171.6m. The raise takes the total capital of the Trust to $599.6m.

The capital raised will be invested as per the investment strategy of the Trust, with the raising providing unitholders the benefits of greater liquidity and portfolio diversification.

The Manager will waive its management fee with respect to any uninvested capital raised from the Entitlement Offer, ensuring unitholders are not paying fees on idle capital. We view this as a significant positive for unitholders.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Seeks to List

Applications are open for investment in the Cadence Opportunities Fund (expected ASX code: CDO) with the Company seeking to raise up to $52m. The offer closes on 3 November 2021. CDO has been operating as an unlisted investment company since January 2019 after the first attempt at an IPO fell short. Shares in the Company will be issued at the mid-point of the pre-tax and post-tax NTA at 31 October 2021.

CDO provides exposure to an actively managed long/short portfolio, with a long bias, of Australian and international securities. Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited (Cadence) is the Manager of the portfolio. Cadence manages the portfolio of Cadence Capital Limited ((CDM)), which listed in 2006, using a similar investment philosophy and process that is used for the CDO portfolio.

The Company has two stated investment objectives: (1) provide capital growth through investment cycles; and (2) provide fully franked dividends, subject to the Company having sufficient profit reserves and franking credits and it being within prudent business practices. The Manager uses a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in making investment decisions with the portfolio consisting of both core and trading positions.

For core positions, the ideas generation process is based on the Manager’s fundamental analysis and investment skill, however, the investment process is largely rules-based, with position sizing and timing all determined by technical rules. The portfolio is managed according to an open mandate, with no stock, sector or country limitations and, as such, is very much an alpha seeking mandate. CDO will focus on taking advantage of shorter-term duration trends and as such will have high levels of turnover.

IIR has issued CDO a Recommended rating. Further information regarding the Company and the IIR report can be found on the Manager’s website (www.cadencecapital.com.au).

FSI Convertible Notes Commence Trading

On 4 October 2021, FSI Convertible Notes commenced trading of the ASX under the ticker ((FSIGA)). The Company raised $20m through the issue of 7.41m Notes at a price of $2.70. The Notes will pay an interest rate of 5.50%p.a, paid quarterly, until the first step-up date of 30 September 2024 at which point the interest rate will increase to 6.50%p.a if the 2-year BBSW is above 1.2832%. If the BBSW is not above this rate, the interest payment will remain at 5.50% until maturity. The Notes will have a maturity date of 1 October 2026, if not converted or redeemed prior.

The proceeds of the Notes will be deployed in accordance with FSI’s investment mandate and investment process.

Clime Capital Limited ((CAM)) Seeks to Restructure Convertible Notes

CAM is seeking to restructure the Convertible Notes which are set to mature on 30 November 2021. On 28 October 2021, the Company issued a Prospectus regarding the Restructure Offer and intends to offer up to $35m new Notes with a face value of $1.00 per Note. The Company intends to have no more than $35m Notes on issue following the Completion of the Offer.

The Company will be seeking approval of the Restructure Proposal at the AGM on 18 November 2021. The key terms of the Restructure Offer include:

Face value of the Notes will be amended from $0.96 per Note to $1.00 per Note;

The maturity date will be extended from 30 November 2021 to 30 November 2025;

Interest rate on restructured Notes will be 5.25%p.a (previously 6.25%p.a); and the Conversion Ratio will revert to 1-for-1 (previously 1-for-1.025).

For existing Noteholders, under the Restructure Offer, Notes will be consolidated with 24 Notes for every 25 Notes held. Noteholders that seek to redeem their Notes at the maturity date of 30 November 2021 will receive a cash payment equalling the face value of their Notes plus any accrued interest.

Capital raised under the offer will be used to fund redemptions of existing Notes with any remaining capital invested in line with the current investment strategy.

The Company will require shareholder approval to issue the full $35m of Notes. In the event, shareholder approval is not received, the Company will proceed with the Offer, however will have to scaleback the size of the Offer to remain within the Listing Rule Capacity requirements.

Bailador Technology Investments Limited ((BTI)) – SiteMinder Lodged Prospectus for IPO

During October, BTI announced that SiteMinder has lodged a prospectus for its proposed IPO on the ASX. SiteMinder shares will have an issue price of $5.06 per share and an enterprise value of $1.3b upon listing. BTI confirmed that it was able to secure a priority allocation in the IPO for current BTI shareholders. SiteMinder is the largest holding in the BTI portfolio with a value of $82.5m as at 30 September 2021.

As detailed in an announcement on 18 October 2021, the valuation for the proposed IPO implies a valuation of $99.6m for BTI’s holding. The implied valuation represents a $17.1m uplift (21%) to BTI’s current carrying value of SiteMinder. The valuation represents a multiple of 22.7x investment costs on BTI’s investment in SiteMinder.

BTI has confirmed that it will continue to hold the majority of its shareholding in SiteMinder following the proposed IPO. BTI has entered into an agreement to realise a minority portfolio of its investment in SiteMinder for a total of $15.1m in cash. BTI is committing to not selling any of its remaining $84.6m investment in SiteMinder until at least the date of SiteMinder’s full year results release for FY22, pursuant to a voluntary escrow agreement.

Scheme Booklet Distributed for Proposal to Exchange of APL Share into AGX1 Units

On 22 October 2021, the Scheme Booklet was distributed to APL shareholders regarding the proposal to exchange APL shares into units of ((AGX1)) and wind up APL. AGX1 is an existing Exchange Traded Managed Fund ((ETMF)), with a long only exposure to a portfolio of global equities managed by Antipodes Partners Limited.

Two of the key aspects of the Scheme are: (1) APL shareholders will be moving from a LIC structure to an ETMF structure; and (2) APL has a long/short strategy versus AGX1 which has a long only strategy. Therefore the exchange into AGX1 units will result in a move to a global long only strategy.

The Scheme Meeting is due to be held on 24 November 2021. On 28 October 2021, IIR released a Corporate Action report outlining some of the key considerations regarding the proposed Scheme for APL shareholders and highlighting the key differences between the two vehicles. The report can be found on the IIR website (www. independentresearch.com.au).

