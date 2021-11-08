REPUBLISH: The Monday Report – 08 November 2021

Daily Market Reports | 11:01 AM

By Greg Peel

Definitely not next year

The ASX200 followed Wall Street in opening to the upside on Friday but kicked on to a 50 point gain by late morning on the release of the RBA’s Statement on Monetary Policy.

Amidst strong speculation of a first rate hike being required in 2022 due to stubborn inflation, at Tuesday’s meeting last week the board did no more than suggest the first hike may come in late 2023 rather than in 2024. Friday’s Statement basically insisted there was no way there would be a rate hike in 2022.

The SoMP revealed the RBA’s trimmed mean inflation benchmark is forecast to be 2.25% at the end of 2022 and 2.5% by the end of 2023 – well within the target band. Tuesday’s comments suggested that inflation being within their target band for the first time in seven years does not warrant raising rates.

The morning high for the ASX200 held up through lunch before typical Friday profit-taking took hold after a net positive week and traders squared up ahead of Friday night’s US jobs numbers.

The SoMP was good for defensive yield-payers. Telcos rose 1.7%, staples 1.1%, utilities 0.9% and property 0.7%.

The Aussie ten-year yield fell -6 points to 1.77%.

A mere 0.1% gain for the banks was actually a strong result given Westpac went ex-dividend and closed down -2.7%.

Energy dropped -0.6% on weak oil prices which switched back to being strong on Friday night. Strength in commodities outside the bulks, and help from an Aussie that’s dropped quickly from US75c to US74c, had materials up 0.6%.

Worst performer was technology (-1.6%) because Afterpay ((APT)) fell -5.5% because Square fell -5.5% on its earnings result. The ACCC has no problem, so it’s all green lights for the takeover. Except it won’t be completed until early next year.

Speaking of takeover bids, Link Administration ((LNK)) revealed it had received another one and jumped 8.6%. REA Group’s quarterly result was worth 5.6% and added to News Corp’s ((NWS)) result to a total 6.9%.

On the other side of the ledger, a broker downgrade for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals ((CUV)) was worth -12.5% and a trading update from Virgin Money UK ((VUK)) was worth -11.3%.