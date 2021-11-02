ClickUp Announces $400M in Series C Funding and Expansion to Australia

PR NewsWire | 10:50 AM

ClickUp appoints APAC Director and unveils plans to open Sydney HQ creating hundreds of local jobs

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ClickUp, the world’s only all-in-one productivity platform, today announced that the company has raised $400 million in Series C funding to reshape how teams work and give businesses a competitive advantage. The Series C funding, co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and Tiger Global, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Meritech Capital, puts ClickUp at a $4 billion USD valuation. Today’s announcement represents the largest Series C funding round to date in the workplace productivity space.

The funding will be used to fuel ClickUp’s global expansion starting with a new office and recruitment drive in Australia. ClickUp’s expansion in Australia will be led by former Zendesk executive, Melbourne-based APAC Director James Slattery.

"ClickUp is one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world and we see Australia as a critical market as we look to grow our footprint across the APAC region, and help companies improve productivity. We have already received a strong response to the news of our expansion from existing and new customers in Australia, and we look forward to growing our team and customers to provide a more localised experience in the APAC region," James says.

ClickUp will open a Sydney HQ in December, 2021 and has plans to hire 200+ people over the next three years across sales, support, business operations, and engineering.

"ClickUp’s sole purpose has always been to make the world more productive. Time is our most valuable resource and we are committed to giving people more time to focus on what matters most to them," says Zeb Evans, CEO and Founder of ClickUp. "We believe software should make people more productive and efficient. I’m thrilled about our next chapter and accelerating the innovations that deliver on this promise to our customers."

ClickUp is one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world thanks to its flexible productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It is the only solution that truly replaces all individual workplace productivity tools within a single, unified platform, including: project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets, chat, and goals. Today, more than 90 percent of ClickUp customers actively use three or more products within the platform.

In the last year, ClickUp has tripled its revenue and grew its user base from 200,000 to 800,000 teams worldwide. Businesses all over the world, including Australian companies the Accent Group, Booking.com and McDonalds, are choosing ClickUp to meet the demands of their evolving workplace.

This new round brings ClickUp’s total funding to $535 million. The additional investment will be used to expand the company’s global footprint and hire world-class talent. In addition, ClickUp will use the funds to accelerate the development of innovative new products and cutting-edge features, while scaling the awareness and usage of ClickUp to new audiences.

"ClickUp’s unique offering in the market has fueled their rise as one of the fastest-growing SaaS startups in the world. Their strong growth, product adoption, and customer retention reflect the tremendous value they’re providing to businesses looking to drive greater productivity and efficiency," said David George, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "ClickUp is synonymous with the future of work, and we’re thrilled to partner with a company that has shown such a strong commitment to its users and product. We look forward to building a more productive world together."

To learn more about ClickUp’s funding and growth, visit www.clickup.com/blog/series-c, or to try ClickUp free forever and start saving you and your team one day every week, visit www.ClickUp.com.

