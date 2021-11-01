TTC Australia Appoints Kylie Pollock as Principal Accessibility Consultant

PR NewsWire | Nov 01 2021

SYDNEY, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – TTC Global, the leader in quality assurance for the software testing industry, announced the appointment of Kylie Pollock as Principal Accessibility Consultant, based in Australia. Kylie has over 15 years of experience in the software industry across multiple fields, both private and public sector.



Kylie Pollock, Principal Accessibility Consultant at TTC

"We are thrilled to have Kylie join the TTC family to support and continue to drive the rapid growth we have seen across our global accessibility practice," said Samantha Dancey, Global Accessibility Practice Lead at TTC.

"Kylie brings passion and extensive accessibility and inclusion experience to our organisation. She has a highly technical background, holds numerous accessibility qualifications, and joins TTC with an outstanding track record of delivering high quality audit work, training and consulting expertise. With Kylie’s addition, I am very excited about being able to support more organisations on their digital accessibility journey as they place greater focus on this important issue in the future."

Kylie’s passion is to enable individuals and teams to perform to their full potential without social or technological barriers. Kylie’s most recent role was Lead Delivery Engineer, Accessibility Pillar Lead and SEO Accessibility SME with NBN Co. This role involved her leading the NBN employee network for accessibility and focussing on the NBN digital accessibility uplift to adhere to government compliance items, including WCAG 2.1. AA standard, for their web platforms.

"A friend once told me that my disability is weaponised. Their meaning – it couldn’t have happened to a person more equipped to manage it, give it a voice and make it an asset rather than a hindrance. I know what it’s like to struggle and I don’t want others to have to go through those same struggles alone. I believe at TTC I will have a fantastic opportunity to do some real good, to make systems more accessible and remove barriers for people, which they may have otherwise faced." said Kylie.

About TTC

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organizations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward seventeen years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, Americas, Middle East, and Europe and strong partnerships with some of the world’s largest organizations, this is still TTC’s purpose today. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.ttcglobal.com/. To learn more about TTC’s accessibility support and consulting, visit us at: TTC Global Accessibility Testing

MEDIA CONTACT:

Phong Hua

phong.hua@ttcglobal.com

(832) 813-8063

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1674609/Kylie_Pollock.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

https://www.ttcglobal.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms