Invetech Named Victorian Top Exporter of the Year

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Invetech, an end-to-end commercialisation partner to world’s foremost therapeutic and diagnostic companies, has been named the Victorian Exporter of the Year at the 2021 Governor of Victoria Export Awards (GOVEA). Invetech also won the International Health category award.



The virtual awards ceremony was hosted by Gönül Serbest, CEO Global Victoria. Minister for Trade Martin Pakula congratulated the winners at the event alongside the Governor of Victoria, the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, who is patron of the award.

Minister Pakula said, "Our exporters produce amazing results that put Victoria’s name up in lights around the world and support thousands of jobs at home. These awards honour outstanding achievement and will inspire others to innovate and excel."

The Exporter of the Year award recognises Invetech’s contribution to the international health sector through their product design and development services as well as their groundbreaking cell and gene therapy products and manufacturing solutions.

Invetech’s President Andreas Knaack said, "Over the last 30 years, but especially over the last 18 months, we have been fortunate to be able to leverage Victorian technology and knowhow for our international clients by creating solutions that detect COVID-19 and support the fight against cancer."

"We are honored to receive the awards as acknowledgment of our export achievements. This is a great recognition for the entire Invetech team from Global Victoria and the Victorian Government," he said.

In the diagnostic device market, Invetech’s approach to design, agile product development processes and product realisation services delivers outstanding products that meet the most challenging clinical and business needs. In the cell and advanced therapy market, Invetech helps therapy developers accelerate life-changing therapies from the clinic to commercial-scale manufacturing.

Some of Invetech’s – which achieved a 53 per cent increase in exports in 2020-21 – recent achievements include the design and development of a diagnostic instrument and associated consumable for point of care molecular detection of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. On the cell and advanced therapy side, Invetech was selected by one of the world’s top five pharmaceutical companies to design and provide several machines for the commercialisation of the company’s leading autologous cell therapy.

The GOVEA winners are automatically placed as finalists in the 59th Australian Export Awards. The national winners will be announced on Thursday 25 November 2021.

About Invetech:

For more than 30 years, Invetech has partnered with health and life science leaders around the world to co-create breakthrough solutions that millions rely on every day. Our mission is to expand the reach of next-generation healthcare by accelerating the design, engineering and manufacture of commercial-scale diagnostic products and vital therapies. As an end-to-end partner, we combine agile development, proven technology platforms and expert insights to bring clarity and speed to commercialisation. Together, we are revolutionising the future of healthcare. More: invetechgroup.com

