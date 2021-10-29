The Wrap: Top 10 Global Growth Risks, Packaging, Private Debt & BNPL

Weekly Reports | 10:01 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap: Top 10 global growth risks; packaging; private debt; and BNPL. -Top 10 risk scenarios impacting upon global growth and inflation

-Is the de-rated packaging sector an opportunity?

-The swing towards private debt markets

-Will merchants add a surcharge to BNPL sales?

By Mark Woodruff

Top 10 risk scenarios impacting upon global growth and inflation

The post-pandemic recovery is expected to continue, with global GDP expanding by 4.1% in 2022, down from the 5.4% rate estimated for 2021.

However, The Economist is tracking ten scenarios that would see growth fall short of its forecasts.

Given recent media airtime, at least five of the risks will surprise no one. They are: a decoupling of the global economy due to increased fallout in US-China relations; conflict between China and Taiwan, forcing the US to intervene; faster-than-expected monetary tightening leading to a US stockmarket crash; a property crash in China leading to a sharp economic slowdown; and the emergence of new covid variants.

There may also be currency and/or debt crises in Emerging Markets stemming from either the above-mentioned monetary tightening or a rise in commodity prices. This commodity risk is partially linked to a separate risk pertaining to climate-change-induced droughts and/or famine.

Social unrest was already a pre-pandemic feature for the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, and some countries within these regions underwent tough lockdowns and deep recessions. It’s thought increasing unrest could lead to a government collapse, panicked investors and destabilising capital outflows. Mind you, The Economist also believes this same risk holds true for traditionally stable Western states and long-standing authoritarian regimes.

Under another scenario, worsening relations between the EU and China could result in operational disruption for affected Chinese companies and leave EU companies operating in China vulnerable to retaliation.

When probability and impact are weighed for the ten risks, investors should be least worried about an inter-state cyberwar crippling state infrastructure in major economies. The equal top-ranked risks were the above-mentioned potential for worsening US-China relations, a Chinese property crash and the monetary-policy-induced US stock market crash.

Is the de-rated packaging sector an opportunity?

The recent market de-rating of the Australian Packaging sector has overshot fundamentals and underestimates the rate of organic earnings growth the industry can deliver in the wake of covid-19, believes Jarden.

The industry stands to gain, especially if increased ‘At-Home’ consumption patterns developed during lockdowns can stick over the mid-term. The pandemic was a hiatus for the decade-long structural shift to 'Out-of-Home' (cafes and restaurants) food & beverage consumption from 'At-Home' (grocery and specialty stores).

This of particular relevance for both Amcor ((AMC)) and Pact Group ((PGT)), which derive 68% and 48% of revenue from food & beverage, and the analysts believe consensus forecasts are yet to reflect any potential for higher revenue growth rates.

The broker initiates coverage of the sector with an Overweight stance and favours Amcor ahead of Orora ((ORA)) and Pact, and believes there’s adequate risk/reward upside for investors at this early stage of the post-covid recovery. Amcor and Orora may benefit the most from expansions in return on invested capital (ROIC) based on current consensus estimates, note the analysts.

Additional upside may spring from the latent potential from prior M&A’s and divestments, which are yet to fully deliver earnings upside.

Moreover, it should be remembered that contract structures allow the majority of any input cost increases to be passed on to customers. This, along with low though stable earnings growth, prompts Jarden to suggest Australian packaging companies should be allocated to the defensive part of an investor’s investment portfolio.

The swing toward private debt markets

In the ongoing search for yield, it seems investors have turned toward private debt markets, which are expected to double by 2025. Returns can be up to three or four times what retail investors might get on conservative fixed income positions.