RS Components industrial electronics solutions help Australian and New Zealand industries get ahead with IIOT

Wide range of locally-stocked industrial and electronic products available for engineers innovating to meet increasing global demand

SYDNEY, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – RS Components (RS) , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, today announced a broad range of industrial electronics solutions supporting designers and engineers to meet increasing and evolving electronics demands.

Featuring brands by market-leading global manufacturers, the RS industrial electronics solutions offering includes the latest parts and components for designers and engineers creating smart devices and embracing the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) to deliver connected solutions for businesses, factory floors, and various industrial environments.

Some popular and locally stocked products in Australia and New Zealand include sensors, power and circuit breakers, semiconductors and dev kits as well as test and measurement instruments from leading global brands including Schneider, TE Connectivity, Fluke, Phoenix Contact, Raspberry Pi, and more.

Products from the range equip engineers with the tools to unlock productivity through IIOT. High-performance and high-precision tools comply with worldwide standards, and aid in detection and measurement, smart automation, and precision monitoring.

Engineers are at the forefront of developing solutions that allow organisations to make informed and timely decisions. Harnessing IIOT enables manufacturers and industrial sectors to have better insight and sharing of data, enabling efficient plant maintenance and process improvements.

"With locally-stocked products, we offer reliable access to industrial electronics solutions to help organisations innovate and get ahead swiftly. RS teams are also committed to working closely with customers who are just beginning their IIOT journey," says Sean Fredericks, President, Asia Pacific at RS Components.

Engineers looking to strengthen their IIOT capabilities can now access a reliable stock of over 650,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, on the RS websites for Australia and New Zealand.

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. We stock more than 650,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship c. 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the year ended 31 March 2021 reported revenue of £2.0 billion. Electrocomponents plc has nine operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

