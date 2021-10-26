Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 26, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 12:22 PM

BML BOAB METALS LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.38

Shaw and Partners rates ((BML)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners reports that results from Boab Metals' Sorby Hills Lead Silver Project has confirmed mineralisation has extended beyond the existing resource. The broker expects a resource upgrade later in 2021.

Further, Shaw and Partners notes the Sorby Hills project is likely to become larger following results. The broker estimates the addition of crushing and milling capacity to the project could increase the value of Boab Metals' share to $202m from $168m.

The Buy rating and target price of $1.02 are retained.

This report was published on September 30, 2021.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.45

Jarden rates ((BPT)) as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral (1) -

Jarden upgrades Beach Energy to a Buy from Neutral to reflect the company's rising exposure to a tightening gas market.

A company presentation highlights the company is switching its focus from oil (Western Flank) to its gas projects; that the gas outlook is strong; and that group production is set to rise sharply.

Beach Energy reiterates guidance; points to further drilling in the Perth Basin and Otway; and exploration drilling for oil on the Western Flank.

The company is weighing capital management options, such as off-market buybacks, boasting $500m in franking credits and low peak gearing at less than 10%, reports Jarden.

Target price rises to $1.60 from $1.50.

This report was published on September 28, 2021.

BSX BLACKSTONE MINERALS LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.66

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BSX)) as Initiation of coverage with Spec Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage on Blackstone Minerals with a Speculative Buy rating and $1.10 target price. The company is developing the Ta Khoa nickel project located in the western Son La province of Vietnam.

A pre feasability study (PFS) is expected in the December quarter to confirm scale and operational metrics. The company is also developing downstream refining capacity to produce cathode precursor for the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

While the analyst assigns no value at this stage, development of additional downstream processing stages (2-4) has the potential to add around $0.90/share per stage.

This report was published on October 4, 2021.

Euroz Hartleys rates ((BSX)) as Initiation of coverage with Speculative Buy (2) -

Euroz Hartleys initiates coverage on Blackstone Minerals, noting the company intends to develop an integrated nickel project in Northern Vietnam to produce battery grade nickel cobalt manganese.

A preliminary pre-feasability study has outlined capital expenditure of -US$491m and a refinery front end throughput of 400,000 tonnes per annum to produce 86,000 tonnes per annum nickel cobalt manganese at an all-in cost of US$11,997 per tonne.

The broker notes current spot prices on nickel cobalt manganese are around US$19,300 per tonne.The broker estimates a base case net present value of $490m, but notes a downstream refinery partner could cause a significant re-rate.

The broker initiates with a Speculative Buy rating and a target price of $1.00.

This report was published on September 24, 2021.

CRN CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC

Coal - Overnight Price: $1.40

Bell Potter rates ((CRN)) as Buy (1) -

For the second half of 2021, Bell Potter upgrades its price estimates for thermal coal by 37% and premium hard coking coal by 71%, while upgrades for 2022 are 29% and 27%. It's believed Coronado Global Resources is undergoing a de-gearing phase.

The analyst expects this will enable shareholder distributions for the company to resume in 2022. The Buy rating is unchanged and the broker lifts its target price to $1.40 from $1.20.

This report was published on October 1, 2021.

