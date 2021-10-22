Next Week At A Glance – 25-29 Oct 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:29 AM

By Greg Peel

By all accounts, Evergrande will default on its bond obligations tomorrow. What Beijing does next remains unknown.

Next week is the busiest in the US quarterly result season by number of companies reporting, with Big Tech names in the frame.

The local AGM and quarterly report season rolls on into next week, and full-year earnings results are due from ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and Australian Pharmaceutical Industries ((API)).

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) and Champion Iron ((CIA)) will report first half earnings, while UR Westfield ((URW)), Janus Henderson ((JHG)) and ResMed ((RMD)) report quarterly earnings.

Economically, it’s inflation week in Australia, with the September quarter CPI due on Wednesday and PPI on Friday. The recent Kiwi numbers have heightened anticipation.

New Zealand is closed on Monday.

China will report industrial profits and October PMIs.

The US will release a first estimate of September quarter GDP on Thursday and the eurozone follows on Friday.

US data through the week include consumer confidence, new home sale and durable goods orders.

