Marriott International Continues To Expand Footprint In Australia With The Introduction Of The Courtyard By Marriott Brand To Perth

Expected to open in early 2024, Courtyard by Marriott Perth, Murdoch will form part of the Murdoch Health and Knowledge Precinct, Perth’s fastest growing urban precinct.

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc. today signed an agreement with Hesperia to introduce the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Perth, bringing the brand’s timeless, classic style to one of Western Australia’s fastest growing commercial and residential catchments. Located 13 kilometres south of Perth’s Central Business District, the 150-room new-build Courtyard by Marriott Perth, Murdoch will form part of the mixed-use Murdoch Health and Knowledge Precinct and is expected to open in early 2024.



"We are thrilled to be working with Hesperia to bring the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Perth," said Richard Crawford, Vice President Hotel Development, Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific. "Murdoch is a large-scale health and knowledge precinct and the signing of Courtyard by Marriott Perth, Murdoch further underscores Marriott International’s continued effort in expanding into urban growth corridors outside of Australia’s capital cities."

Located 10 minutes from Perth CBD and 25 minutes from Perth Airport, Courtyard by Marriott Perth, Murdoch will offer proximity to existing institutional and corporate demand generators including Western Australia’s largest tertiary hospitals, Murdoch University, the South Metro TAFE Campus and one of Perth’s fastest growing districts.

Richard Crawford further comments, "Marriott’s metropolitan growth strategy is proving to be very well facilitated by the Courtyard by Marriott brand, which has equal appeal to business and leisure travellers. With two Courtyard by Marriott hotels already open in Australia, and five more in our pipeline, it is very satisfying to see the Courtyard brand gaining such momentum here."

Hesperia Director Kyle Jeavons identifies this signing as an exciting milestone, stating the Courtyard by Marriott is a perfect alignment for the Precinct. "The Courtyard by Marriott will deliver an inviting experience that is suitable for the Precinct and the broad range of users it will attract. When selecting the right mix of partners for a complex mixed-use project such as this, it is essential to align with groups that share our philosophy in customer service and hospitality and we’re pleased to be bringing the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Perth," said Mr Jeavons.

Hesperia has an impressive track record for delivering progressive and innovative developments. On completion, the Murdoch Health and Knowledge Precinct will form the heart of the Murdoch Activity Centre and is projected to become the largest employment hub outside the Perth CBD. The precinct is adjacent to two of Perth’s largest tertiary hospitals and includes a day hospital, aged care, office suites, childcare centre and hospitality offering.

Courtyard by Marriott Perth, Murdoch will offer an inviting hospitality experience through its intuitive service and uplifting spaces. Designed for the ambitious and enterprising traveler, the hotel is slated to feature 150 modern-styled guest rooms, feature an all-day dining restaurant with a semi-open kitchen concept, a café and bar. Additional plans call for a well-equipped fitness centre and one meeting room, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment and wireless internet.

"Courtyard by Marriott Perth, Murdoch is expected to mark the fifth Marriott International property in Perth and the third hotel under the Courtyard brand to enter Australia, adding to the company’s existing Western Australian portfolio, which includes The Ritz Carlton, Westin, Aloft Hotels and Four Points by Sheraton brands," said Sean Hunt, Area Vice President, Marriott International, Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific.

Courtyard by Marriott offers an inviting hospitality experience through its intuitive service and uplifting spaces, allowing business and leisure guests to shift gears smoothly from work to relaxation. Marriott International currently operates 35 hotels across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, with 26 hotels in Australia, and several expected to open by the end of 2021, including Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands and The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart.

