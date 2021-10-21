FXTRADING.com Platform Q3 Review: Unstoppable Growth

PR NewsWire | 5:50 PM

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – FXTRADING.com experienced tremendous growth and development in Q3 2021, amidst challenging market conditions. On track in becoming the most technologically advanced investment broker in Australia and Asia Pacific (APAC) region, here are the key milestones they have achieved last quarter.



Q3 2021: Key Achievements and Milestones

July 2021 – Launched new partnership with CGS-CIMB Securities Singapore Pte Ltd

FXTRADING.com partnered with one of Asia’s leading integrated brokerage firms, CGS-CIMB, to offer clients the best trading environment on the IRESS Platform.

Market participants at FXTRADING.com can now gain access to over 10,000 shares spanning 10 different countries across the US, Europe, and Asia. Moreover, FXDTRADING.com traders can utilize more than 50 analytical charting tools and 59 technical indicators to help them make better trading decisions.

June 2021 – Upgraded Website, Banking Facility & Client Management Portal

Traders at FXTRADING.com are now equipped with a diversified trading toolkit including Autochartist, Volatility/Correlation reports, News feeds, Webinars and Trading videos.

The custody of client fund at FXTRADING.com was upgraded to HSBC Client Trust Bank and National Australia Bank (NAB). These changes give the clients the benefit of more efficient local banking transfers, as well as enhanced fund security through the world’s largest international bank.

June 2021 – Accepted PayPal and Worldpay as Available Payment Methods

The funding process at FXTRADING.com has become much more effective than ever. With the integration of PayPal and Worldpay, traders now have additional options to deposit and withdraw funds in a highly secure, cost-effective manner across all major regions and popular currencies

In addition, as both Worldpay and PayPal provide more competitive exchange rates than commercial banks, this is a vital advantage for clients.

About FXTRADING.com, a subsidiary of Gleneagle Securities Australia

FXTRADING.com is the trading name of Gleneagle Securities (Aust) Pty Limited (AFSL 337985), privately owned multi-disciplinary financial services house catering to the trading and investing needs of Retail, Institutional, Corporate and High Net Worth clientele. Their investment products and services include Foreign Exchange, CFDs, Futures, Equities, Equity Derivatives, Exchange Traded Options, Initial Placement Offerings (IPOs) and selected Managed Accounts and Funds.

FXTRADING.com offer clients 10,000+ tradeable instruments including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies. They provide trading access to various platform interfaces (MetaTrader 4, IRESS Viewpoint, Prime FX and API Trading) depending on your trading needs. Their high-performance trading servers are based in Equinix NY4 and are cross connected to multiple liquidity providers to deliver ultra-low latency, reliable execution, and consistently competitive pricing.

FXTRADING.com’s mission is to provide to all customers an exceptional service, high performance trade execution, and extremely competitive spreads with low fees and complete transparency.

Related Links :

http://fxtrading.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms