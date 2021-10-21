ChannelAdvisor Announces Integration with Click Central

PR NewsWire | 9:15 AM

Leading multichannel commerce platform now offers integration access to Australia’s newest curated online shopping marketplace

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced its integration with Click Central, Australia’s newest curated online shopping marketplace.

Backed by Click Frenzy, one of Australia’s largest online shopping events businesses, Click Central launched in June 2021 and aims to capture the best brands and products from select trusted merchants for consumers searching for high-quality products and brand owners. According to Click Central, its unique proposition focuses on delivering a content-rich and inspirational platform where customers discover something special to purchase without having to filter through hundreds of thousands of search results.

ChannelAdvisor’s multichannel commerce platform and breadth of expertise offer brands and retailers a competitive edge in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape. Merchants looking to expand their digital footprint in Australia can manage inventory, process orders, list products, launch and track advertising campaigns, and more from ChannelAdvisor’s centralised platform.

"ChannelAdvisor is excited to welcome Click Central to our premier network of partners," said Simon Clarkson, ChannelAdvisor Managing Director, APAC. "This integration provides another excellent opportunity for merchants to reach new buyers and expand their marketplace presence, and Click Central offers an appealing platform that can benefit both shoppers and merchants."

"Click Central is thrilled that ChannelAdvisor clients can now sell on our marketplace and access over 1.6 million active customers," Mark Gray, director of marketplaces at Click Central, said. "We’re committed to providing an unsurpassed experience for shoppers and merchants alike, through an environment that presents high-quality products in a dynamic and appealing way."

Click Central presents products across a variety of categories, including beauty and health, apparel, toys and games, home décor, furniture, appliances and electronics.

"A diverse, multichannel strategy is becoming a cornerstone to succeed in e-commerce, and Click Central is an optimal destination for sellers to connect with loyal shoppers actively searching for deals," Gray said. "We look forward to our partnership with ChannelAdvisor and the benefits it will bring to our network of consumers and merchants."

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Lazada, Google, and hundreds more.

For more information visit channeladvisor.com.au.

