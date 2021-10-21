Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 21, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 11:40 AM

ADA ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $1.28

Bell Potter rates ((ADA)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

With a $1.50 target price exceeding the prevailing share price by more than 15%, Bell Potter upgrades its rating to Buy from Hold. The announcement of a share buy-back program and a positive update at the AGM in November are considered potential share price catalysts.

Elsewhere, management announced the extension of the company's largest services contract for another 12 years.

This report was published on September 24, 2021.

Target price is $1.50 Current Price is $1.28 Difference: $0.22

If ADA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 8.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.55.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 6.50 cents and EPS of 9.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.07.

GUD G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $11.26

Wilsons rates ((GUD)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

Wilsons upgrades its rating to Overweight from Market Weight and slightly eases its target price to $11.80 from $11.85. It's thought the recent share price fall, due to the potential impact of cost pressure across raw materials and freight, is overdone.

The analyst believes the company will raise prices in the second half, in a supportive environment for doing so. Wilsons forecasts earnings (EBIT) will fall -6% in FY23 and FY24, and assumes a FY22 price increase, offset by elevated raw material and freight costs.

This report was published on September 24, 2021.

Target price is $11.80 Current Price is $11.26 Difference: $0.54

If GUD meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.81, suggesting upside of 13.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 59.00 cents and EPS of 73.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.7, implying annual growth of 12.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 65.00 cents and EPS of 80.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 83.1, implying annual growth of 9.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 61.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.6.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

MND MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $10.08

Jarden rates ((MND)) as Overweight (2) -

Monadelphous Group has highlighted its FY21 has been defined by a less-productive labour force. Despite the company expanding its workforce by 2,102 workers in the year, per-head productivity was down as access to skilled or specialised labour outside WA was cut off.

Despite utilising cheaper labour, Jarden noted during the second half of the year the company's revenue per employee decreased but costs were not significantly impacted as more time was required to complete projects, causing noticeable margin headwinds.

The broker expects this impact will continue into the first half of FY22, but notes margin headwinds persisting beyond the first half is a key risk to investment.

The Overweight rating and target price of $11.80 are retained.

This report was published on September 23, 2021.

Target price is $11.80 Current Price is $10.08 Difference: $1.72

If MND meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $10.97, suggesting upside of 5.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 54.90 cents and EPS of 63.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 47.6, implying annual growth of -4.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 40.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 63.40 cents and EPS of 73.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.77. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 61.5, implying annual growth of 29.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 52.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

NWC NEW WORLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.09

Canaccord Genuity rates ((NWC)) as Spec Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity believes the recent drilling reports from New World Resources regarding the Antler Copper project in Arizona are high grade. The analyst expects a maiden JORC resource next month.

The Speculative Buy rating and $0.30 price target are maintained.

This report was published on September 22, 2021.

Target price is $0.30 Current Price is $0.09 Difference: $0.21

If NWC meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 233% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

