Treasure Chest: Worley’s Opportunity Is… Green?

Treasure Chest | Oct 20 2021

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Worley has the means, as a global contractor, to benefit from investment in sustainability projects. Yet, does the stock reflect the leverage?

-Massive investment required for sustainable energy and decarbonisation across the globe

-Substantial opportunity for Worley in targeting these projects

-Will this translate to better margins?