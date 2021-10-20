Treasure Chest: Worley’s Opportunity Is… Green?

Treasure Chest | Oct 20 2021
FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Worley has the means, as a global contractor, to benefit from investment in sustainability projects. Yet, does the stock reflect the leverage?
-Massive investment required for sustainable energy and decarbonisation across the globe
-Substantial opportunity for Worley in targeting these projects
-Will this translate to better margins?
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE