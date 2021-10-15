Next Week At A Glance – 18-22 Oct 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:56 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The US earnings result season is off to a flying start thanks mostly to Big Bank reports, but next week takes us more into the meat of the season. That is when we’ll begin to find out just how hard earnings margins have been hit by supply/labour shortages and rising costs.

Has the September-October Wall Street pullback priced in this risk?

We’ll also see how that other economy is faring. Monday sees China release its September quarter GDP, along with monthly industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment data.

The US reports retail sales tonight and industrial production next week along with housing market numbers, and the latest Fed Beige Book will be released.

Europe, the UK and New Zealand report inflation numbers next week.

Locally it’s a quiet one for economic data, but it’s a different story at the corporate level.

The local AGM season takes a big step up next week and blends in with an increasing number of quarterly updates. While Australian companies officially report earnings twice a year, unofficially it’s now become four times for a chunk of the market.

The following week is even bigger for AGMs/reports, and the banks begin to report their full-year results.

There are too many reporters to highlight from here, please refer to the FNArena Calendar (link above).

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms