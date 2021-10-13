Latest Enhancements to Nintex Workflow Cloud Drive Digital Business Initiatives

PR NewsWire | 9:05 AM

Next gen cloud automation platform from Nintex features enhanced governance and security controls, workflow tracking, and forms integration to accelerate the digital transformation of public and private sector organisations

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the latest enhancements to its next gen cloud automation platform, Nintex Workflow Cloud, including new security and authorisation milestones, enhanced governance features, workflow tracking for business owners, intelligent forms integration, and more.

Visit https://www.nintex.com/using-nintex/nintex-workflow-cloud/whats-new-oct-2021/ to experience the latest features of Nintex Workflow Cloud

"Public and private sector organisations are looking to drive further efficiencies across their operations with automation software," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "With the ease and power of Nintex Workflow Cloud, information technology and ops professionals as well as business analysts, across departments like HR, Sales, Marketing, Finance and Legal, are empowered to improve simple to sophisticated business processes with the platform’s visual drag-and-drop workflow and forms designer – making the process of automating work fast and secure."

Today, leading enterprises in every major industry and the public sector have standardised on Nintex for their process management and automation needs. Organisations like the City and County of Denver, Zoom, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida and Wizz Air are going digital faster thanks to Nintex software solutions. With the visual process mapping capabilities of Nintex Promapp®, featuring one-click automation integration with Nintex Workflow Cloud, and the end-to-end automation orchestration capabilities Nintex offers in its platform, companies are accelerating results while saving valuable time and money.

Nintex Workflow Cloud security and authorisation milestones

Expanded cloud options for Canadian customers – The newest data center located in central Canada joins Nintex’s other strategic facilities around the world to give Canadian-based Nintex customers added confidence regarding their data privacy, sovereignty, and regional requirements.

The newest data center located in central joins Nintex’s other strategic facilities around the world to give Canadian-based Nintex customers added confidence regarding their data privacy, sovereignty, and regional requirements. SOC 2 security milestone – Security controls for Nintex Workflow Cloud have achieved an independent, exception-free SOC 2 Type 2 report as announced on 7 October 2021 . The System and Organisation Controls (SOC) 2 report covers Nintex Workflow Cloud and its key functional components: Nintex Workflow and Forms, Nintex DocGen®, Nintex Xtensions®, and Nintex Analytics.

– Security controls for Nintex Workflow Cloud have achieved an independent, exception-free SOC 2 Type 2 report as announced on . The System and Organisation Controls (SOC) 2 report covers Nintex Workflow Cloud and its key functional components: Nintex Workflow and Forms, Nintex DocGen®, Nintex Xtensions®, and Nintex Analytics. Federal Risk and Authorisation Management Program’s (FedRAMP) In Process designation – Officially announced on 29 September 2021 , this FedRAMP in Process designation for Nintex Workflow Cloud for Government allows U.S. government agencies at the state, local and federal level and their affiliates to safely and securely accelerate digital transformation and eliminate paper and manual processes.

Notable new features in Nintex Workflow Cloud



My Nintex workflow tracking – My Nintex provides process owners and workflow participants control and visibility over digital forms, tasks, and workflows in a single dashboard. With the new workflow tracking feature, business owners gain enhanced insights and visibility into in-process workflows enabling them to track the progress of outstanding approvals and decisions.

Data source variables – Dynamically surface data from external systems of record in Nintex Workflow Cloud forms to improve how and what information is available and displayed to end-users. Reduce form complexity and data errors further by easily connecting to external data sources.

Nintex Gateway SQL Connector – Nintex Gateway is an on-premises application enables Nintex Workflow Cloud to access on-premises resources such as RPA Central and Microsoft SharePoint on-premises. The October 2021 release of Nintex Workflow Cloud features additional support for Microsoft SQL Server via the new SQL Connector. The SQL Connector provides support for adding, viewing or updating data, querying a table or view, and executing a stored procedure from any on-premises SQL database.

Intelligent PDF Form Converter – Released in July 2021 , this AI-based tool instantly converts static PDFs into interactive digital forms. With just a few clicks, paper-based PDF forms can be quickly digitised with Nintex Workflow Cloud. Support for fillable and non-fillable PDFs, as well as full customisation options via the Nintex Form Designer, are also included.

"Nintex Workflow Cloud is one of the tools we leverage to quickly and easily deliver holistic solutions within departments and across the company," said New Belgium Brewing Company’s Business Systems Analyst Tye Eyden. "The more our people experience Nintex, the more they come to us with new ways to use it."

To put The Power of Process® to work today, request a free demo of Nintex Workflow Cloud at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/ .

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

