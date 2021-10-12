S&P500: More Downside

Technicals | 10:43 AM

By Michael Gable

The S&P/ASX 200 Index still looks vulnerable here but finding some support near 7200 these past few days or so has reduced the bearishness of it somewhat. On balance though, it still looks like the risk is still to the downside, and a break of 7200 would be a negative. In today's research however, we have included a chart of the S&P 500 Index to show the key levels that would indicate whether the market is ready to head higher or lower.