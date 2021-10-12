S&P500: More Downside

Technicals | 10:43 AM

By Michael Gable

The S&P/ASX 200 Index still looks vulnerable here but finding some support near 7200 these past few days or so has reduced the bearishness of it somewhat. On balance though, it still looks like the risk is still to the downside, and a break of 7200 would be a negative. In today's research however, we have included a chart of the S&P 500 Index to show the key levels that would indicate whether the market is ready to head higher or lower.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
S&P500: More Downside

10:43 AM - Technicals
2
Uranium Week: Net Zero Puts Nuclear In Focus

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
3
The Overnight Report: Fizzling Out

9:09 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Today’s Financial Calendar – 12-10-2021

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Collins Foods Finds KFC Simply Irresistible

Oct 11 2021 - Australia

Most Popular

1
Qantas: Just Watch For Now

Oct 05 2021 - Technicals
2
Rudi’s View: Telstra, Iress, NextDC And That Grand Delusion

Sep 23 2021 - Rudi's View
3
Uranium Week: Term Contract Prices Soar

Oct 05 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
The Wrap: Artificial Intelligence, Construction Industry, Rising Bond Yield Winners & Small Cap Ideas

Oct 01 2021 - Weekly Reports
5
Lithium Market Losing Track Of Fundamentals?

Sep 13 2021 - Commodities
6
Confidence In Telstra Gathers Momentum

Sep 20 2021 - Australia