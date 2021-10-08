Verrency appoints Jeroen van Son as new global CEO

PR NewsWire | 9:12 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Verrency is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeroen van Son to the role of Chief Executive Officer.



Jeroen has served as Verrency’s Chief Commercial Officer for the past two years and has over 26 years of global experience in high growth financial technology businesses.

Verrency, the global payments innovation SaaS platform for the world’s largest and most customer-focused financial institutions, was earlier this year recognised as the number #1 fastest growing technology company in Australia (and #15 in the Asia Pacific region) in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific rankings. The company also recently completed an institutional capital raising led by Salter Brothers Private Equity and Perennial Value Management.

Van Son succeeds David Link, Verrency’s Founder & CEO, who after five years at the helm will assume a full-time role as Verrency’s Executive Chairman, and will focus on driving the next level of strategic growth for Verrency.

David Link said: "I am extremely pleased to announce the promotion of Jeroen van Son as my successor in the role of CEO. Jeroen has been an outstanding Chief Commercial Officer and I have full confidence in Jeroen’s ability to execute on our growth strategy as Verrency continues to scale globally. He is an excellent leader, and the board and I are excited about his promotion to CEO."

Van Son said: "I am grateful for this opportunity and I am excited about working closely with David and the board in leading Verrency through its next phase of growth. Verrency serves important needs of the global financial services industry and is ideally placed to support the world’s most forward-thinking banks, payment processors and payment schemes in their requirements to constantly innovate and meet changing customer needs. Verrency has an impressive customer base, great technology and a highly talented team of professionals."

ABOUT VERRENCY:

Verrency is a leading global SaaS cloud-based payments innovation platform that provides a powerful Customer Experience Personalisation Engine that is designed to enable financial institutions to innovate quickly and at scale without having to make complex and costly changes to core systems infrastructure.

Verrency’s white-label SaaS platform enables services such as the personalisation of payment card products and wallets, including saving while spending, offsetting of the carbon impact of purchases, delivery of dynamic real-time loyalty & rewards benefits, spend and earn of digital currencies, use of merchant funded offers and pay-with-points without the need for POS integration. All delivered on an industry grade technology platform with bank-grade compliance and security that also acts as a standardised 3rd party fintech API connection ‘on-ramp’, enabling financial institutions to partner with global fintechs in a scalable and efficient manner.

