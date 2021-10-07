Kazia Therapeutics to Present at LD Micro Main Event

PR NewsWire | 1:00 AM

SYDNEY, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr James Garner, will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event, to be held virtually and in person from 12-14 October 2021.

Since 2008, the LD Micro Main Event has established itself as one of the leading conferences for small-cap companies across a wide range of sectors. This year’s event will see approximately 120 participating companies, with presentations over three days. The conference will be conducted in a hybrid format, with a virtual component and an in-person component at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Dr Garner’s presentation will review some of the important developments in Kazia over calendar 2021, which include three cross-border licensing deals and commencement of an international pivotal study for the company’s lead asset, and will also indicate some of the anticipated developments for the company during the fourth quarter and into calendar 2022.

The Kazia presentation will be available at 10am, ET, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 (1:00am, AEDT, on Wednesday, 13 October 2021). Registration to the conference is complimentary and can be accessed via the conference website at:

https://me21.mysequire.com/

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Eight additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study is expected to begin in CY2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

