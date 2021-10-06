Neopharma Technologies announces wholesale investment round with OnMarket

PR NewsWire | 11:46 AM

Targeting full commercilaisation of its patented and world-leading drugs-of-abuse testing technology.

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neopharma Technologies Ltd is the owner and operator of a globally patented, trademarked and award winning Drugs-of-Abuse testing device and Enterprise Resource Management platform: TamperLoks DataVault.

"Today we are excited to announce that with we have partnered with OnMarket: Australia’s largest investment and capital raising platform," said Shaun Melville Global Head of Sales & Marketing for Neopharma Technologies.

Neopharma Technologies is in the commercialisation stage for its market leading technology and has a number of global distribution agreements in place including in Australasia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Phillipines. The company has also recently been recognised as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology company for 2021 by New York based company Healthcare Technology Report.

"We felt the timing was right in launching our Pre-IPO investment round. With our award winning technologies at commercisation stage we are well positioned to be a be a global leader in the growing US$6bn drugs-of-abuse testing market," said Shaun Melville.

The TamperLoks DataVault technology takes the physical needs of mandatory drug testing and introduced advanced data collection and management to deliver certainty with complete chain-of-custody and the significant increases in productivity and accuracy that comes with digitising a previously manual process.

There is no current comparable hardware and technology pairing in the market globally that can match the TamperLoks DataVault offering.

Neopharma Technologies is raising up to $850,000 at a pre-money equity valuation of $6.7 AUD million and is targeting an ASX IPO in the next 12-18 months.

"We are pleased to have partnered with Neopharma Technologies as Lead Manager to this wholesale offer, and are excited about the prospects for the business as it moves toward commercialistion," said Managing Director of OnMarket Nick Motteram

About OnMarket

OnMarket is Australia’s largest equity raising platform. OnMarket has raised more funds, for more small to medium sized businesses, from more investors, than any other platform in Australia.

Combined, the OnMarket team has over 140 years’ experience in the Australian capital raising market. We know that raising capital can be a difficult process, particularly for early stage and/or smaller companies. We work to make raising equity efficient, simple and transparent for both companies and investors.

About Neopharma Technologies Ltd

Neopharma Technologies Ltd is a public unlisted Australian Company. Its strategic vision is to be the global leader in drugs-of-abuse early intervention, through reliable testing, management and rehabilitation. It is the owner and operator of a globally patented, trademarked and award winning Drugs-of-Abuse testing device and Enterprise Resource Management platform: TamperLoks DataVault (TLDV).

For more information visit: www.neopharmatechnologies.com

