Mobile Operator Elisa to sell Spacetalk in Finland

PR NewsWire | 1:52 PM

Highlights

Finland’s largest telecommunications and digital services company Elisa to range Spacetalk Adventurer in all its 50 Stores and On-Line

Targeted launch in November 2021 and marks Spacetalk’s first Pan European expansion

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA) ("Spacetalk"), developer of innovative technologies that keep families safe and connected, is pleased to announce that Elisa Corporation ("Elisa") will range Spacetalk Adventurer across its Finland retail stores and online channels.

Elisa is a Finnish market leader in telecommunications, digital services and technologies, providing sustainable solutions for over 2.8 million customers in Finland, Estonia and internationally. Elisa is the first telecom operator in the world to receive the significant six-star certificate in the EFQM Global Award assessment.

Spacetalk and Elisa are targeting to launch in November 2021, with the Adventurer smartphone watch to range in Elisa branded stores across Finland and online. With the help of Spacetalk Adventurer, Elisa is expanding its range of smartwatches to enhance child safety and wellbeing.

Spacetalk Adventurer received Global Certification Forum certification[1] last month and Spacetalk watches and App are currently being upgraded to support eight key European languages, in time for Elisa’s launch, positioning Spacetalk for further and faster global distribution expansion.

Elisa has developed a SIM (or subscription as called in the Nordics) especially for Spacetalk at a very competitive price and will be selling the Adventurer watch and SIM service on a monthly plan, making the offering very attractive for Nordic families.

The financial impact on Spacetalk of selling through Elisa is currently unknown, with no guaranteed or minimum level of revenue, however, the Company expects it to have a direct positive impact on the total revenue of the Company and be reflected in the disclosure thereof.

Spacetalk CEO Mark Fortunatow said: "We are delighted to have Elisa launching Spacetalk in the Nordic region, a market where the awareness and growth of the connected kids wearables category is advanced.

This partnership recognises Spacetalk’s appeal, brand equity in the category, and our shared history and passion about child safety and family connectivity."

This announcement has been authorised by Spacetalk CEO Mark Fortunatow.

About Spacetalk Ltd.

Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX: SPA) is a global technology provider of secure communication solutions for families to stay connected and protected.

Spacetalk’s range of all-in-one smartphone GPS watches for children (Spacetalk Kids and Spacetalk Adventurer) and seniors (Spacetalk Life) are purpose built with tailored features, design qualities and best practice data encryption, security and privacy technologies, for families to stay confidently connected. Fun, fashionable, secure and technologically advanced, Spacetalk devices deliver confidence for the child and senior wearer, enhanced controls for the guardian, and engaging functionalities for the whole family to stay connected.

The Spacetalk App is designed to provide a family environment for fun, engaging and secure media consumption beyond its device control functionalities for the guardian. Every linked contact – parents, grandparents, extended family members and friends – regardless of whether they are Android or iOS users, can interact with linked Spacetalk devices and each other through the Spacetalk App.

Spacetalk was founded in 2001 and listed on the ASX in 2003 as MGM Wireless Limited, which developed the world’s first SMS student absence notification platform for schools and went on to become Australia’s most successful school messaging company. On 12 November 2020 the Company changed its name to Spacetalk Ltd.

To learn more about the Spacetalk devices and app platform, and the Company, please visit: https://www.spacetalkwatch.com/. Investor Centre: https://investors.spacetalkwatch.com/.

Related Links :

https://www.spacetalkwatch.com/

http://spacetalkwatch.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms