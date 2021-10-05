Uranium Week: Term Contract Prices Soar

Weekly Reports | 10:08 AM
As the weekly spot uranium price has a second consecutive week of falls, prior increases have placed upward pressure on term contract prices.
-Material rises for both mid and long-term prices
-Vimy Resources secures mining approvals
-Uranium spot price falls over -6% for the week
By Mark Woodruff
Term contracting prices moved up strongly last week, potentially signalling the recent rise in spot prices may not be an aberration.
TradeTech's mid-term price indicator for September 30 closed at US$43.75/lb, a rise of US$8/lb, while the long-term price indicator increased by US$10/lb to close the month at US$45/lb.
Growing levels of spot purchases, by parties that intend to sequester the material, is placing pressure on the mid-and long-term uranium markets, points out TradeTech.
The August trend of spot uranium price rises outpacing prices in the mid-and long-term sectors was reversed in September. From the second half of the month spot prices began to fall.
Buyers came to the mid-and long-term markets through various channels, including formal Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and off-market discussions with potential suppliers. Five transactions were reported in the term uranium market for September.
