Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 Oct 2021

By Greg Peel

October is not exactly off to a great start on the ASX this morning but if we net the early plunge off against yesterday's move, we haven't gone anywhere. The market remains nervous heading into this often volatile month.

With Fed policy front and centre, next week's US jobs numbers private sector on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday — may add more fuel to the fire.

The US will also see numbers for factory orders and trade.

The RBA meets on Tuesday but is unlikely to waver from its tapering policy, having already effectively slowed the program due to delta, pending a review in February.

Data-wise we'll see numbers for job ads and final numbers for August retail sales and trade, all on the Tuesday.

The world reports services PMIs on Tuesday.

The RBNZ meets on Wednesday.

On the stock market we are now into the back-end of dividend season, with only a handful to come over the month, but at the same time the AGM season begins to ramp up before going nuts result season-style in the last two weeks of October.

Note that summer time begins on Sunday in relevant states, thus come Tuesday morning the NYSE will close at 7am Sydney time.

Note also that while it's a public holiday on Monday in NSW, it is not nationally, hence the ASX is open as usual.

