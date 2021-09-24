World-Champion Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon Partners With Leading Online Trading Platform TMGM

PR NewsWire | Sep 24 2021

Leading CFD Online Trading Platform TMGM has signed another athlete to its growing ambassador program, welcoming world-champion goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The partnership comes at a positive time for both partners, as TMGM seeks to expand globally and Buffon seeks to lend expertise to fans as a seasoned trader. TMGM is a world leader in CFD online trading, with 12,000+ products across 6 asset classes including Forex, Shares, Precious Metals, Energies, Indices and more.

Not only will the partnership give Buffon a digital presence on TMGM.COM, TMGM clients will benefit from Meet & Greet experiences and be able to attend exclusive Webinars with the Italian athlete.

Buffon expresses excitement over the major partnership, commenting, "I am very happy and excited to be part of this project and to start this partnership with TMGM. I enter a world that has always fascinated me and that I have been following closely for many years."

The high-engagement partnership will highlight Buffon’s passion for trading as a seasoned trader with over 20 years of experience.

"The TMGM core audience is made up of many sporting fans that also share an interest in trading. We’re proud to find a partner who values our vision and commitment to performance, speed and longevity as much as we do," states TMGM Chief Marketing Officer, Angelo D’Alessio.

In addition to digital and social media presence, TMGM will give away Limited Signed Merchandise (such as jerseys, gloves and footballs) by the iconic world-champion goalkeeper. TMGM clients will get special access to Live Meet & Greet Events with Buffon, a perk that is sure to drum up excitement.

TMGM worked with image rights and talent procurement specialists Entourage Sports and Entertainment to negotiate the multi-year partnership with Buffon.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, the football superstar has made over 1,000 professional career appearances. He holds the record for the longest streak without conceding a goal in Serie A, which is the top league in Italy. Buffon scored a legendary World Cup win with Italy in 2006, and with Juventus, has clinched the Serie A title 10 times. Additionally, Buffon also holds the prestigious 12 Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year title. Recently, Buffon returned to Parma, the club where he started his career and where he helped to win the UEFA Cup, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

To find out more about the partnership, or to become a TMGM client and reap the benefits of this exclusive partnership, go to TMGM.COM

