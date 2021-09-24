Next Week At A Glance – Sep 27-Oct 1 2021

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Fed speculation is over for now, with the next meeting not until November, but interim data releases will still have Wall Street speculating on when tapering might actually begin (December assumed but not confirmed) and at what pace.

We do have some clue on pace nonetheless, given Jay Powell, while not declaring a start-time, did suggest an end-time of mid-2022.

US data releases next week that lead us down that path include durable goods orders, consumer confidence, PCE inflation and manufacturing PMI.

Manufacturing PMIs are due across the globe on Friday, although China’s official PMIs are due on Thursday.

The US will also see another dusted-off revision of June quarter GDP.

It’s a busier week in Australia economically, with a final update on August retail sales due, along with data for building approvals, private sector credit, house prices and housing finance.

Wednesday is a big day for ex-dividends, specifically within the REIT/infrastructure fund space.

Chalice Mining ((CHN)) will report earnings next week while ASX ((ASX)) and Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) hold their AGMs.

The historically weakest month of the year – September – ends this week and Friday brings the historically most volatile month. As I write, the ASX200 has lost -2% in September.

