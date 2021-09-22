Treasure Chest: Upside On Offer For AFG

Treasure Chest | 12:17 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Mortgage business Australian Finance Group is holding plenty of cash, which if used to acquire greater distribution could result in substantial share price upside, Morgans believes.

-Plenty of cash on the Australian Finance Group balance sheet at end-FY21
-Mortgage activity remains elevated despite new lockdowns
-Acquired distribution could translate into a substantial valuation lift

By Greg Peel

Australian Finance Group ((AFG)) operates a mortgage broking business in Australia in two segments: AFG Wholesale and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans and distribution of own-branded home loan products. It also offers SME business loans for a wide range of operational requirements.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

