ASX200: Risk Remains To The Downside

By MichaelGable

The market is in sell mode. We noted last week that it was looking tired and we had a chart of the S&P/ASX 200 Index to show you the first warning signs that we may expect lower levels, and what the triggers would be for you to hit the sell button and get defensive. Price action in the last couple of days has confirmed that. The steady rise over the last year has made it seem all too easy but knowing when to hit that sell button is the most effective way to achieve the best long-term returns.

Having said that, a bit of market weakness is not the time to throw in the towel and step away from the market. The silver lining in all of this is that taking a bit of heat out of the market will reset a lot of stocks to lower levels and give us some much better set-ups. We may have weakness for only a few days, or it could be several weeks. But at some point, we will get some great opportunities which should prove to be more sustainable and profitable than those seen during the last few months.

I will be sure to share all those as soon as I see them. Pullbacks in share markets prove to be great opportunities. Today's research focuses on the S&P/ASX 200 Index (XJO).

We provided a warning last week that the index was indicating that it wanted to head lower. The gap down yesterday and the breach of the low from 9 September (which we warned would be a negative) has now firmly put the index into "sell" mode. The market has some obvious support levels almost at every index level rounded to the nearest hundred. The nearest Fibonacci support level is back near 6400. However, it is too early to figure out at which level the selling will stop. Whether we find a low today or in several weeks from now, we need to watch price action to give us those clues. For now, the risk for the index is to the downside.

