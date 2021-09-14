TricorBraun To Acquire Cormack Packaging

PR NewsWire | Sep 14 2021

Acquisition Establishes Company’s Footprint in Australia and New Zealand

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Cormack Packaging ("Cormack"), a leading packaging supplier in Australia and New Zealand, establishing the company’s footprint in the region.

Serving customers with rigid packaging needs for more than 80 years, Cormack primarily serves the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, industrial, and household cleaning industries.

"We are incredibly excited to mark our first entry into Australia with the acquisition of Cormack," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "Mathew Cormack and his team have established the company as a respected leader in the market over many decades. We are pleased to welcome Cormack to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to helping the team continue its strong growth while serving customers with innovative and quality packaging solutions."

All Cormack team members, including Managing Director Mathew Cormack and the company’s executive team, will remain with TricorBraun. The team will continue to work out of the company’s existing locations across Australia and New Zealand. Effective with the closing of the transaction, Cormack will operate as Cormack Packaging, a TricorBraun company.

"Joining the world-class TricorBraun team is the next great growth chapter in Cormack Packaging’s 82-year history," said Mathew Cormack, managing director, Cormack Packaging. "I am truly excited for the opportunities this brings to Cormack Packaging to better serve this region’s customers. Sharing like values, as well as a common passion and commitment to be the best partner for our valued customers, make TricorBraun the ideal home for Cormack Packaging to thrive."

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and accelerate growth for more than 25 packaging companies. Cormack marks TricorBraun’s third acquisition this year.

The transaction is expected to close later this month.

About Cormack Packaging

Cormack Packaging is an Australian family-owned business, spanning three generations with over 80 years of packaging experience. Our long history of working with leading brands across the Automotive, Beverage, Chemical & Cleaning, Food, Garden & Lawn, Hardware, Health, Insect & Pest, Personal Care, Pet Care and Pharmaceutical market sectors ensures we are providing the right packaging solutions for the right products. To find out more visit www.cormack.com.au.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is North America’s largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. As a leading purchaser of packaging in the world, we leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power and scale to identify the very best sourcing partners and provide cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun operates from more than 50 locations globally. Visit tricorbraun.com.

