De La Salle University Becomes First Symplicity Partner in the Philippines to Adopt Virtual Career Fairs

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Symplicity Corporation is happy to announce its latest strategic global partnership with De La Salle University, the first university in the Philippines to choose Symplicity® Virtual Careers Fair (VCF) to host their upcoming series of careers fairs, support their students’ careers, and student employability outcomes.

Widely recognised as a leader in online learning, De La Salle has a proud reputation for knowledge and expertise in blended learning, having been an example for universities in the shift to digital operations during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. De La Salle chose Symplicity to ensure it remained compliant with data privacy laws around the security of student information and included features that met their criteria in the management and workflow of a career fairs platform.

"Symplicity’s Virtual Careers Fair module will provide a safe and secure platform for De La Salle students, while connecting them with over 500 industry partners for potential job opportunities," said Director of the Office of Counseling and Career Services at De La Salle University Elaine Marie D. Aranda.

"The Virtual Careers Fair module will improve the employability as well as the career prospects of our students. We are looking forward to career fairs with Symplicity as a key activity in providing ongoing job opportunities to students and alumni," said Aranda.

"This latest partnership highlights the growing versatility of Symplicity solutions throughout the world," said President of International at Symplicity Thomas Jepsen. "We are thrilled to partner with De La Salle in this growing, dynamic region with our virtual career fair offering."

With Symplicity’s VCF platform, De La Salle University can ensure its students are prepared for a successful career in a competitive and evolving job market.

About De La Salle University

De La Salle University positions itself as a leading learner-centered and research institution of higher learning, building the foundation of tomorrow’s leaders. The University is renowned for its academic excellence, groundbreaking research, and empowering community engagement. De La Salle University serves as a significant resource for the region by developing leaders and achievers in business, public service, education, science and technology, and the arts.

DLSU is among the top 5 percent of higher education institutions worldwide, according to the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. The University is the only Philippine private university on the list.

About?Symplicity Corporation

Symplicity is a global student experience company that provides smart platforms to more than 2,000 colleges and universities for managing all aspects of student life, including career services, student conduct, and accommodations. With offices around the world, Symplicity supports its Asia-Pacific clients in its Brisbane, Australia office. Symplicity empowers colleges and universities to increase student engagement and outcomes by creating an inclusive and supportive student experience that extends beyond graduation. Learn more at www.symplicity.com.

