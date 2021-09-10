Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Sep 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:22 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The good news is the number of daily ex-dividends on the local market begins to diminish from next week, lessening each day’s opening handicap for the ASX200.

Focus then turns to a rather busy week of global economic data.

With data to date having indicated a clear slowing of the Chinese economy, Wednesday brings August numbers for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.

Critically, the US will report its August CPI next week, along with data for industrial production, retail sales, consumer sentiment and the Empire State and Philly Fed indices.

New Zealand reports June quarter GDP.

In Australia, we’ll see some rather old house price numbers (June quarter), along with more up to date surveys of business and consumer confidence from NAB and Westpac.

On Thursday we’ll see the lockdown-hit August jobs numbers.

Thursday also sees the expiry of all September quarter ASX derivatives, which can potentially lead to a volatile session.

