The Wrap: REITs, Asset Allocation, Oz Banks

Weekly Broker Wrap: Market conditions favour alternative REITs, time to reallocate to value-based assets, banking sector revenue under pressure

-Delta variant is not a showstopper for alternative REITs' solid rental growth

-Re-emergence of value investing to mirror recovery upswing

-Banks to execute $26bn in rolling buybacks over next two years

By Mark Story

REITs: Alternatives shine

Due to key defensive characteristics including long lease terms to essential services with minimal near-term lease expiries, strong rental escalations, and government support to operators, alternative REITs (real estate invetment trusts) saw minimal impact from covid, and Goldman Sachs expects similar results into the end of 2021.

Despite the current economic backdrop, Goldman Sachs doesn’t expect the impact from an uptick in the delta variant to derail what has been solid rental growth. There are three drivers of the broker’s upbeat outlook for a handful of alternative REITs.

Firstly, they have strong balance sheets with capital to be deployed, which may make it easier to source acquisition opportunities, especially in light of strong market pricing for assets.

Secondly, the broker believes that positive asset valuations highlight the underlying resilience, and cites recent asset valuations in childcare, healthcare, hotels, and residential land lease community (RLLC) assets, that have been underpinned by strong investor demand and continued cap rate compression.

Then there’s RLLC housing which the broker notes is currently benefitting from strong structural and economic growth dynamics, including an aging population and relatively low interest rates. Also lending support, adds Goldman, are supportive property market conditions, and further contraction in cap rates underpinned by low risk, annuity rental income.

Based on these dynamics, Goldman Sachs' key Buy recommendations remain Charter Hall Social Infrastructure ((CQE)), Lifestyle Communities ((LIC)), and Waypoint REIT ((WPR). The broker remains Sell rated on National Storage REIT ((NSR)) due to risks around first half FY22 settlements and sales with ongoing restrictions in Melbourne.

Goldman expects Charter Hall Social Infrastructure to put capital into social infrastructure assets based on its broad mandate and debt capacity: $207m at FY21. The broker notes while childcare assets remain the REIT’s top preference, the fund is executing on its strategy to broaden its investments in social infrastructure, with management planning to target from 30-50% of exposure outside of childcare.

Goldman estimates an additional $150m of acquisitions will leave the REIT’s gearing below the middle of its target 30-40% gearing range. The REIT is currently trading at a 14% premium to its net tangible asset (NTA) value versus its historical average premium of 13% (since 2014), and the broker’s target of $3.81 implies an 8% total return.

Turning its attention to Lifestyle Communities (target price $21.60), Goldman Sachs believes strong 3-year guidance for FY22-FY24 new home settlements and deferred management fees (DMF) resales, should drive materially higher annuity rental and DMF earnings over the long term - both of which are high-multiple earnings streams.

The broker also expects the upsizing of the debt facility by $100m to $375m to allow for further property acquisitions, accelerate the pace of new home settlements, and hence result in larger rental and DMF annuity.

The upgrade to debt facilities, coupled with the recent acquisition of a site at Cowes (Phillip Island), gives the broker greater certainty in the ability of the REIT to increase its development velocity. While Goldman sees some risk around first half FY22 settlements and sales with ongoing restrictions in Melbourne, the broker expects a strong rebound post-lockdown, as witnessed previously.

Meanwhile, Goldman believes Waypoint’s (target price $2.95) first-half FY21 result reaffirms the broker’s positive view on the REIT and the service station sector, with its visible and steady income streams.

Having divested numerous non-core assets during the period, Goldman Sachs believes the REIT has sufficient means to undertake future initiatives, and/or fund potential acquisitions.

While guidance allows for no acquisitions in FY21, management has indicated a proposed $150m of capital management initiatives, including a $75m initiated buy-back. Management also hinted at the possibility of a potential capital return in fourth quarter FY21.

The broker notes minimal near-term lease expiries contribute to the REIT reiterating its FY21 guidance of 3.75% growth in distributable earnings per share.

Asset allocation: Don’t write value investing off just yet

While the dramatic comeback staged by value-style investing last November gave way to a resurgence in growth style six months later, courtesy of the tech sector reasserting its performance leadership, Wilsons believes it’s a mistake to write the former off just yet.

Aiding the swing back to growth was the renewed fall in bond yields, plus fears over the return of economic normalisation being stalled as the delta variant led the re-emergence of covid case numbers globally.

But assuming there’s a continuation of the above-trend growth witnessed over the past 12 months, as economic re-opening continues and pent-up household demand is released, the broker expects value’s recent performance slip to be reasonably brief.

Overall, Wilsons expects the path to recovery over the next 18 months, while unlikely to be perfectly smooth, to support another decent stint of outperformance for value investors. With vaccines proving to be the primary driver of a return to economic normalisation, the broker expects Australia to be back on the recovery path before year-end, with a strong growth year in store for 2022.

Wilsons also believes slow-moving demographic trends, notably the continued aging of the global population, and the slowing growth of the working-age population, create headwinds for growth. In the absence of an unexpectedly strong productivity wave, the broker believes it’s difficult to become overly optimistic on the outlook for global growth over the next 5-10 years.