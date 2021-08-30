IAS Accelerates Growth in Australia and New Zealand with Senior Appointments

PR NewsWire | Aug 30 2021

SYDNEY, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced two senior appointments in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to continue the company’s growth in the region. IAS has promoted Clem Birdsall to the role of Strategic Partnerships Director and hired Grace Parker as the Commercial Lead in ANZ.



IAS has promoted Clem Birdsall to the role of Strategic Partnerships Director and hired Grace Parker as the Commercial Lead in ANZ

In his new role, Clem will lead IAS’s publisher and programmatic business in the region. He will work closely with publishers, brands, and agencies to navigate opportunities in contextual targeting and avoidance, supply path optimisation, and programmatic buying efficiency with IAS’s solutions. Previously, Clem was a Sales Director at IAS, supporting publishers across Northern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to that, he held several commercial roles at News Corp working across key business units, including News Corp Australia, News UK, Dow Jones, and REA Group.

As the Commercial Lead, Grace is tasked with building strong partnerships with agencies and brands across Australia and New Zealand. Her role focuses on helping advertisers leverage IAS tools that drive transparency and operational efficiency, achieve Quality Impressions™, and increase control over contextual environments. Previously, Grace has held sales and business development positions within the adtech industry in Sydney and London. Most recently, she was a Strategic Partnership Manager at Bench Media and a Senior Sales Manager at Blis, bringing key experience in driving revenue growth.

"Customer obsession is our number one priority at IAS, and as programmatic growth accelerates, we’re using our technology and data to create greater value for clients. We continue to forge strong relationships with agencies and brands in Australia and New Zealand. Both Clem and Grace join us with a wealth of commercial experience, making them well-positioned to continue this momentum and drive growth for IAS. We will continue to expand our local customer support team as well. I look forward to our growing team strengthening industry relationships, providing excellent customer service, and driving market-leading solutions in ANZ," said Jessica Miles, Country Manager ANZ, IAS.

"Our partners in Australia trust IAS as an industry leader in digital media quality and recognise our consultative approach to help them drive results," said Clem Birdsall, Strategic Partnerships Director, IAS. "I look forward to applying my global industry experience to strengthen our leadership position in ANZ, and I’m thrilled to be leading the charge to foster deeper relationships with our publisher and programmatic customers."

"IAS is experiencing exciting growth across programmatic, CTV, and social platforms, and I am delighted to join at this critical point in the company’s journey," said Grace Parker, Commercial Lead ANZ, IAS. "I look forward to leveraging my wealth of adtech experience to partner with brands and agencies to help them take advantage of IAS’s leading solutions."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world’s leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

Related Links :

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms