Next Week At A Glance – Aug 30-Sep 3 2021

By Greg Peel

The local results season tapers off next week over the last two days of August. Picking up pace, nonetheless, will be the number of daily ex-dividends. Ex-divs will be prevalent right through September.

Attention then swings to the economy, and Wednesday’s June quarter GDP numbers. Given all that’s transpired since (including an interim -40% plunge in the price of iron ore), there will not be much to take away from the results.

Ahead of the release we’ll see data for June quarter company profits on Monday and the current account on Tuesday.

Monthly data next week include building approvals and private sector credit, house prices and housing finance, and a final read on the July trade balance.

China will report August PMIs on Tuesday and everyone else will follow with manufacturing PMIs on Wednesday and services PMIs on Friday.

Two major US data releases ahead are tonight’s July PCE inflation numbers and next Friday’s August jobs numbers.

In between will be data for consumer confidence, construction spending, private sector jobs, factory orders and trade.

The UK is closed on Monday night for the August bank holiday.

