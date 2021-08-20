Next Week At A Glance – 23-27 Aug 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:49 AM

By Greg Peel

Next week is the biggest week by a margin in the local earnings season, by far. To give you an idea, we expect around 350 companies covered by FNArena database brokers to report by season’s end, and yesterday, after nearly three weeks, we only just passed 100.

The economy will also be in focus next week, but as we delve deeper into a delta-impacted September quarter, June quarter numbers are looking a bit fish & chip wrapper-ish. Wednesday brings construction work done and Thursday private sector capex.

The US will provide another revision of its GDP result which is clearly old news.

Flash estimates of August PMIs from around the globe are due on Monday. Over the week, US data include new and existing home sales, durable goods orders, PCE inflation and consumer sentiment.

On Thursday night, our time, the Jackson Hole central bankers’ meeting begins. If I recall, I think Day One is just check-in and drinkies before the meeting proper kicks off on Friday, but I could be wrong.

This meeting has not been so highly anticipated since the Bernanke era, even though no one expects any earth moving announcements from the Fed chair.

