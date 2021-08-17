Uranium Week: Small Modular Reactors In The News

Weekly Reports | 10:56 AM

As the uranium spot price slides nearly -5%, the US senate and the Australian government separately focus upon small modular reactors.

-Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal passes in the US senate

-Spending directed, in part, toward small modular reactors

-Uranium spot price falls by -4.7% for the week

By Mark Woodruff

Last week, the US Senate passed a US$1trn infrastructure bill, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

The bill includes $73bn in grid modernisation, as well as provisions for investment in advanced reactor demonstration projects and research hubs for next-generation technologies, such as carbon capture and clean hydrogen.

For the US nuclear power industry, the legislative package targets ageing power plants as well as proposed small modular reactors (SMRs). It allocates US$6 billion for the US Department of Energy (DOE) to spend on nuclear facilities that are under threat of being shut down due to economic factors.

It also dedicates $6bn in funding for microreactors, SMRs and advanced nuclear reactors.

Meanwhile, the governments of Australia and the UK have signed a letter of intent to establish a partnership on low emissions solutions including clean hydrogen and small modular reactors (SMRs).

Australia’s Technology Investment Roadmap, which was released last year by the Australian government, identifies SMRs as a "watching brief technology". That is, a prospective technology with transformative potential.

Company news

ASX-listed Alligator Energy ((AGE)) has completed the issue of new shares under a $10.7m placement.

CEO Greg Hall said the company can “now aim to advance the Samphire Project through scoping and into feasibility work in an improving uranium market”. The project is near Whyalla, South Australia.

The additional funds also enable work to be fast-tracked on the Nabarlek North Project within the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province in the Northern Territory.

Uranium pricing

TradeTech's Weekly Spot Price Indicator fell to US$30.50/lb, a -US$1.50 decrease from last week.