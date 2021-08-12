Australian researchers at Deakin Uni. receive grant to develop advanced fuels for generating clean, safe, fusion energy

PR NewsWire | 12:05 PM

Dr Adi Paterson appointed to HB11 Energy Scientific Advisory Board

The world’s first research project on advanced fuel development for hydrogen-boron fusion will be launched between HB11 Energy and Deakin University at the Institute for Frontier Materials in Geelong

Former CEO of ANSTO, Dr Adi Paterson , joins the HB11 Energy Scientific Advisory Board

The project will support a growing international consortium of researchers in developing laser hydrogen-boron fusion energy for large-scale clean energy generation.

This project has the potential to re-establish Australia as a leader in fusion research and clean energy technology

GEELONG, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ARC Linkage Grant awarded to HB11 Energy

Researchers at Deakin University and HB11 Energy Holdings have secured an Australian Research Council (ARC) Linkage Grant to support a $2M project to develop new fuels for hydrogen-boron fusion.

The research team will be led by internationally renowned nanomaterials expert, Professor Ying (Ian) Chen and include chief investigators Dr. Srikanth Mateti, Dr Qiran Cai (Institute for Frontier Materials, Deakin University) and Dr Warren McKenzie (HB11 Energy Holdings Pty Ltd).

"Deakin’s Nanotechnology team is pleased to receive this ARC Linkage grant, which allows us to develop new hydrogen storage materials and technology required for clean fusion energy generation," said Prof Chen. "The team has over 20 years’ research experience in nanomaterial discoveries, including those relating to hydrides with the highest hydrogen storage.

"We have also produced different boron nitride nanomaterials for several decades. This combined expertise gives us an advantage in the development of new fuel materials for hydrogen-boron fusion reactions. We thank Dr Warren McKenzie and HB11 Energy Holdings for the opportunity to collaborate in this very exciting new field."

Dr Warren McKenzie said, "This is a key project in HB11 Energy’s scientific roadmap towards unlimited and safe nuclear energy, using boron as a fuel. The fuels we develop will be tested on various petawatt laser facilities around the world as there are no such facilities in Australia. Other collaborators come from the University of Rochester, University of Bordeaux, Queens University Belfast, University of Texas, UNSW Sydney and Macquarie University."

Dr Adi Paterson joins HB11 Energy

Former CEO of the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), Dr Adrian (Adi) Paterson, has joined HB11 Energy’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Speaking of his appointment, Dr Paterson said: "This project opens a new chapter in fusion energy research as we aim to realise the promise of fusion as a large-scale source of clean energy for the next generation.

"The distinctive hydrogen-boron fusion reaction is aneutronic, promising a safe and sustainable reaction with no intractable long-term waste.

"It was Australian Sir Mark Oliphant who first discovered nuclear fusion and dreamed of the peaceful use of this energy source for the whole world. The research and development surrounding this program has been championed by an Australian – HB11 Energy founder Prof Heinrich Hora – and the technology has the potential to re-establish Australia as a leader in clean energy technology.

"In this context, the ARC Linkage Grant announced this week has special resonance and importance for this globally important Australian project. I’m very happy to be involved in a project that aims to make major developments in next-generation laser technology to optimise the specialised fuels that are being developed."



Deakin University team. From left, Prof Ian Chen, Dr Srikanth Mateti and Qiran Cai.

