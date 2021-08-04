Netskope Successfully Completes IRAP Assessment, Facilitating Business with Government Agencies Across Australia and Accelerating SASE Adoption

PR NewsWire | 7:00 AM

Ongoing Netskope expansion in Asia Pacific region includes critical validation for serving security-minded government customers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced it has successfully completed an Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) assessment. As an important validation for security vendors doing business with government agencies in Australia, the IRAP assessment confirms that Netskope Security Cloud is assessed at the PROTECTED Level, validating that security controls offered by the Netskope Security Cloud are effective for storing, processing, and communicating information up to the PROTECTED information classification level.

The IRAP program enables Australian government customers to validate that appropriate controls are in place for addressing the requirements of the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM) produced by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC). In order for Netskope to complete an IRAP assessment, an independent IRAP assessor, Foresight Consulting, examined the Netskope solution, including people, processes, and technology, against the requirements of the ISM.

"We’re excited to see Netskope complete the IRAP assessment, as it’s a critical requirement for vendors that want to do business with government agencies across Australia," said William Fleming, Manager of Information Security with the Victoria State Government Department of Education & Training. "With the ever-evolving threat landscape, industry pivot to apps and data in the cloud, and the more recent shift to remote work during the pandemic, a robust approach to security and data protection is more important than ever, especially for at-risk government institutions responsible for critical infrastructure and operations."

"Government agencies in Australia and throughout the world deserve to know that their data is fully protected from unauthorized access when procuring and leveraging cloud services," said Tony Burnside, VP, Asia Pacific for Netskope. "As the IRAP assessment has successfully verified, government agencies in Australia can safely take advantage of the full breadth of Netskope Security Cloud services and the strengths of our SASE platform. They can also experience security without performance trade-offs based on the world’s largest, highest-performing, and most interconnected security private cloud, NewEdge."

The IRAP assessment is the latest milestone underscoring Netskope’s rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region, including the ongoing, worldwide build-out of NewEdge , which offers carrier-grade connectivity and real-time, inline security services (including NG-SWG, CASB, and ZTNA), allowing security to be deployed at the edge, as close as possible to the users themselves. Netskope’s NewEdge footprint now includes five NewEdge data centers in Australia, including four data planes (with security services including SWG, CASB, and ZTNA available for real-time, inline traffic processing) and one management plane (for API-driven services including CASB and CSPM).

Among many 2021 highlights, Netskope recently attracted $300 million in new investment , achieving a post-money valuation of $7.5 billion on top of rapid growth in what leading analysts estimate to be a $30 billion total addressable market by 2024.

To learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud, with its breadth and depth of offerings, please visit https://www.netskope.com/products .

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope’s global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

netskope@inkhouse.com

Related Links :

http://www.netskope.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms